Beam Global Receives Multi-Million Dollar Battery Module Order from UgoWork

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM , BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media, announced a multi-million dollar battery module order to power UgoWork™ energy as a service solutions. The battery modules include Beam’s patented thermal management technology for superior safety, higher energy density, broader operating temperature range and longer life. UgoWork is a Canadian company focused on sustainable energy solutions for the material handling industry.

“We provide the most advanced, cost-efficient and proven energy management program in the material handling industry. To achieve this level of excellence, we use Beam Global AllCell energy storage solutions in select UgoWork products due to their industry leading safety, energy density and power density,” said Philippe Beauchamp, CEO at UgoWork. “Reducing the supply-chain carbon footprint is a mission here at UgoWork, and high energy density power helps our customers improve operating efficiency while reducing green-house gas emissions.”

Beam Global AllCell™ energy storage solutions use patented PCC™ technology that enables more power in a smaller, lighter battery. The advanced thermal management capabilities of PCC™ technology also mitigate thermal propagation, delivering superior safety and the ability to operate efficiently in hot and cold environments. The 24V, 36V and 48V UgoWork solutions combine high energy density with ultra-fast charging to keep electric material handling equipment like forklifts, reach trucks, pallet jacks and order pickers operating 24/7.

“Electrification and robotics in factories, warehouses and industrial settings is making organizations cleaner, safer and more efficient. Beam AllCell energy storage solutions are the ideal choice for the superior performance that UgoWork demands and delivers,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “Industrial automation and electrification are accelerating, driving increased opportunities for our storage solutions across a broad range of industries.”

Industrial automation and industrial electrification are key trends shaping the global energy transition. According to McKinsey, multiple factors are contributing to the rise of electrification including cost reduction opportunities and a regulatory environment which is increasingly mandating zero emissions operations.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology leader providing innovative, sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media. Core platforms include Beam EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® sustainable EV charging systems, Beam AllCell™ high-performance energy storage solutions, energy resiliency and disaster preparedness products and a deep patent library.

Beam EV ARC™ EV charging infrastructure systems support any quality brand EV charging service equipment, and Beam AllCell™ battery solutions power micro-mobility, terrestrial EVs, aviation, maritime and recreational vehicles as well as stationery and energy-security platforms.

Beam develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean mobility solutions that protect the environment, save customers time and money, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego and Chicago, the company produces Made-in-America products with the mission to Lead the World to Clean Mobility. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.



About UgoWork



UgoWork develops, manufactures, and distributes innovative connected lithium-ion battery solutions for industrial vehicles. Its Energy as a Service (EaaS) subscription model reduces upfront costs for faster deployment and provides customers access to the latest lithium-ion technology, software suite and best-in-class support with maintenance and technology updates. The company leverages telemetry to proactively help its clients solve operational challenges through accessible pay-per-use plans. With millions of kWh delivered and no personnel safety incidents, UgoWork's lithium-ion offering is proven, flexible and safe. UgoWork’s products and energy solutions cater to industrial vehicles operating in the food and beverage, manufacturing, transportation, and distribution sectors.

Based in Quebec, Canada, the company offers its solutions across North America to many fortune 500 companies. Visit ugowork.com.



Forward-Looking Statements



This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations, including, but not limited to the following statements: statements regarding the proposed acquisition, its expected benefits, the acquisition’s anticipated timing, and the anticipated future financial performance as a result of the acquisition. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global's actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that the proposed acquisition of AllCell will be completed. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.



