Company announcement no. 11 - 22

30 August 2022



Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 12 August 2022 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buy-back program, as described in company announcement no. 9 - 22. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

The purposes of the share buy-back program are to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programs, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.

Under the share buy-back program NTG will purchase its own shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 100,000,000, up to 310,000 shares (nominally DKK 6,200,000), corresponding to 1.37% of the current share capital of NTG.

The share buy-back program will run from 15 August 2022 to 31 March 2023 at the latest, both days inclusive.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back program:

Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated, latest announcement 16,906 6,049,212 23 August 2022 2,770 328.6 910,210 24 August 2022 1,872 326.5 611,230 25 August 2022 3,000 328.1 984,164 26 August 2022 5,927 315.0 1,867,008 29 August 2022 2,020 302.4 610,807 Accumulated under the program 32,495 11,032,630

Correction to company announcement no. 10 – 22 of 23 August 2022: Due to an external technical error, the data on share purchases for 16 August 2022 was incorrect. According to the announcement, 2,527 shares were purchased, at an average purchase price of DKK 374.0, corresponding to a transaction value of DKK 945,208. The correct figures are 2,576 shares, at an average purchase price of DKK 374.1, corresponding to a transaction value of DKK 963,716. The accumulated transaction value and number of shares purchased according to the latest announcement have been updated accordingly in the table above.

With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 396,196 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.75% of the current share capital of NTG.

Details of each transaction, including updated details of each transaction referred to in company announcement no. 10 – 22, are included as appendix.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:





Investor relations:

Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO





+45 42 12 80 99

ir@ntg.com Press:

Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Executive Vice President

+45 42 12 80 90

press@ntg.com

