OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (OPHC-NASDAQ) Strengthens Board of Directors with the Election of Mr. Steven Newman, at the August 23, 2022 Board of Directors meeting.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimumBank Holdings, Inc., the parent company of OptimumBank (www.OptimumBank.com), a Florida chartered bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses, is pleased to announce the election of Mr. Steven Newman as a member to its Board of Directors. Mr. Newman was elected to fill the vacancy on the Board due to the earlier resignation of director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan. Mr. Newman was also appointed as a director of OptimumBank.



Mr. Newman has been an active member of the South Florida business community since 1998, starting and managing multiple companies. Mr. Newman is a prolific real estate investor and holds a Florida Real Estate Broker License at the Newman Group, LLC where he is the Chief Executive Officer. There, he and his dedicated team have transacted hundreds of millions of dollars of real estate. Mr. Newman is the Co-founder and Chairman of the Board of Freight Factoring Specialists, LLC a middle market, full-service factoring company serving the transportation industry. Mr. Newman received his BA in Sociology from Queens College at the City University of New York in 1988. Mr. Newman has been an active community volunteer and board member at multiple charitable organizations and lives in Hollywood, Florida.

“Being able to tap into Mr. Newman’s business acumen will add additional strength to our well performing directorate and management team” said Moishe Gubin, Chairman of Board of OptimumBank. Mr. Newman, a current customer and new investor, will inevitably contribute to our success with the development of new business relationships for the Bank considering his large network of business associates and personal relationships.”

Chairman Gubin stated “OptimumBank has a strong directorate with diverse talents and an accomplished management team committed to growing the bank and ultimately shareholder value. The results of our collective efforts are being realized this year as OptimumBank is now a leading commercial bank lender among banks that assets between $300M to $1B. The bank operates very efficiently with a directorate of seven members, two executive officers and two senior level officers.”

