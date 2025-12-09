OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. Announces Insider Share Purchase by Director Michael Blisko

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimumBank (NYSE: OPHC) based in Ft. Lauderdale, FL and focused on community and business banking across Florida, announced that Director Michael Blisko, last week, purchased additional shares of Company stock in an open-market transaction.

According to a Form 4 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr. Blisko acquired 7,600 shares of OptimumBank common stock on December 4, 2025, at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction value of approximately $31,084.

The purchase increases Mr. Blisko’s direct ownership stake and reflects insider confidence in the Company’s future.

OptimumBank recently delivered what management described as its strongest quarter ever, reporting net earnings of $4.32 million (or $0.37 per basic share), driven by a notable increase in net interest income and solid execution of its business strategy. This financial performance reinforces the Board’s conviction in the Company’s growth trajectory and long-term value creation.

The Form 4 detailing this transaction is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank was founded in 2000 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Our customers found a bank that is strongly service oriented with reasonable fees, unseen at larger financial institutions. OptimumBank is committed to supporting economic development and social progress through responsible banking and community partnerships. OptimumBank’s business and financial solutions include: Business Banking , Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions , Treasury Management , and Personal Banking .