OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. Financial Performance for the Third Quarter of 2025

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: OPHC) (the “Company”) is a one-bank holding company and owns 100% of OptimumBank (the “Bank”). The Company is pleased to announce net earnings of $4.32 million, or $0.37 per basic share, and $0.18 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025. This compares to net earnings of $3.60 million, or $0.31 per basic share, and $0.15 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, and $3.30 million net earnings, or $0.34 per basic share, and $0.15 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter last year. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, net earnings was $11.80 million, or $1.00 per basic share, and $0.50 per diluted share, compared to net earnings of $9.17 million, or $1.02 per basic share, and $0.45 per diluted share, for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024. The increase of $2.63 million in earnings for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, was primarily driven by a $5.26 million improvement in net interest income and $1.49 million increase in noninterest income, partially offset by an increase in noninterest expenses and income taxes. The diluted share count incorporates the effect of certain changes to existing preferred shares, and comparability with prior diluted EPS figures may be affected accordingly.

The Company has demonstrated continued progress during the third quarter of 2025. Total deposits grew by $80.62 million from June 30, 2025, reaching $959.49 million at September 30, 2025, up 9.17% from the prior quarter, or 36.68% annualized. This also represents a growth of $152.98 million in total deposits since the third quarter of 2024 or 18.97%. The gross loan portfolio increased by $29.16 million or 3.72% during the third quarter of 2025 to $813.72 million, or 14.88% annualized.

Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2025

● Net earnings of $4.32 million, or $0.37 per basic share, and $0.18 diluted earnings per share (“diluted EPS”). ● Return on Average Assets (ROAA) was 1.68% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 1.48% for the second quarter of 2025. ● Net interest margin was 4.37%, reflecting a 5basis point increase from 4.32% in the second quarter of 2025. ● Total assets grew by $83.92 million to $1.08 billion from June 30, 2025, an annualized increase of approximately 33.60%. ● Total deposits grew by $80.62 million to $959.49 million from June 30, 2025, representing an annualized increase of approximately 36.69%. ● Gross loans increased by $29.16 million during the quarter. ● Total stockholders’ equity increased by $5.54 million to $116.89 million as of September 30, 2025, up from $111.35 million as of June 30, 2025, reflecting continued earnings retention.

“As we celebrate OptimumBank’s 25th anniversary, we are proud to report another quarter of strong performance and steady growth,” said Moishe Gubin, Chairman of the Board. “Our momentum continues to build as we expand our customer base, strengthen our core earnings, and deliver meaningful value to our shareholders. Despite ongoing industry headwinds, our team’s disciplined approach to deposit pricing, targeted lending, and operating efficiency continues to drive results. With a growing foundation of loyal customers and a well-capitalized balance sheet, we are entering our next chapter with confidence, agility, and excitement for the opportunities ahead.”

Net interest income increased to $11.05 million, up by $0.81 million from the second quarter of 2025 and $2.09 million from the third quarter of 2024, supported by higher yields on loans and other earning assets and lower costs on interest-bearing liabilities. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities improved to 3.48%, down from 3.49% in the second quarter, while interest-earning asset yields expanded to 6.46%. The Company’s net interest margin rose to 4.37%, a reflection of disciplined deposit pricing strategy and balance sheet optimization.

Noninterest income grew to $1.98 million, a quarterly increase of $0.15 million, driven by increases in service charges and fee-based revenue, gains on sales of government guaranteed loans, and loan prepayment fees. Noninterest expenses increased to $6.60 million, primarily due to higher staffing and infrastructure investments supporting long-term scalability and data processing. The Company maintained an efficiency ratio of 50.68%, consistent with prudent cost management amid balance sheet expansion.

Credit loss expense decreased to $0.76 million, due to the decrease in the specific reserve booked on nonaccrual loans. Gross charge-offs remained modest at $129,000, while recoveries totaled $170,000, resulting in net recoveries of $41,000, reflecting a well-managed loan portfolio. The allowance for credit losses stood at $10.02 million as of September 30, 2025, or 1.23% of total loans.

Loan portfolio dynamics were mixed in the third quarter of 2025. Gross loans increased by $29.16 million. Commercial real estate and consumer segments continued to expand, growing by $46.64 million and $5.79 million, respectively. These gains were offset by a $17.76 million decline in land and construction loans and a $4.75 million decline in commercial loans, consistent with the stabilization of and migration of construction to permanent loans status and other evolving market conditions.

On the funding side, total deposits increased by $80.62 million to $959.49 million from the second quarter of 2025, while core noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased by $54.16 million to $313.97 million. The Company had no borrowings during the third quarter.

Capital levels remain strong, with a Tier 1 Capital to Total Assets of 11.71%, well above regulatory minimums. The Company remains well positioned to support continued growth and earnings momentum through the remainder of 2025.

The Company’s outlook remains constructive. The Company continues to invest in technology, talent, and targeted growth strategies that reinforce its position as one of the most dynamic and rapidly growing community banks in South Florida. We remain grateful for the trust and partnership of our shareholders, customers, and employees.

The following table presents the Company’s quarterly trends of the consolidated financial highlights (unaudited) for the periods presented:

Quarterly Trends 3Q25 change vs (Dollars in thousands, except ratios and per share amounts) 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 4Q24 3Q24 2Q25 3Q24 Selected Balance Sheet Data Total assets $ 1,083,043 $ 999,127 $ 977,468 $ 932,933 $ 945,192 $ 83,916 $ 137,851 Total gross loans 813,722 784,564 800,244 804,240 778,058 29,158 35,664 Total deposits 959,487 878,865 852,934 772,195 806,506 80,622 152,981 Earnings Highlights Net earnings $ 4,323 $ 3,602 $ 3,870 $ 3,949 $ 3,302 $ 721 $ 1,021 Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $ 0.18 $ 0.15 $ 0.17 $ 0.18 $ 0.15 $ 0.03 $ 0.03 Net interest income $ 11,048 $ 10,242 $ 9,426 $ 9,235 $ 8,962 $ 806 $ 2,086 Performance Ratios Net interest margin 4.37 % 4.32 % 4.06 % 4.19 % 3.96 % 0.05 % 0.41 % Net interest spread 2.98 % 3.08 % 2.87 % 2.90 % 2.61 % (0.10 )% 0.37 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 3.48 % 3.49 % 3.59 % 4.02 % 4.17 % (0.01 )% (0.69 )% Efficiency ratio 50.68 % 51.18 % 52.79 % 42.53 % 52.45 % (0.50 )% (1.77 )% Net loan-to-deposit ratio 83.67 % 88.13 % 92.77 % 102.95 % 95.34 % (4.46 )% (11.67 )% Return on (annualized) Average assets (ROAA) 1.68 % 1.48 % 1.62 % 1.62 % 1.42 % 0.20 % 0.26 % Average equity (ROAE) 15.17 % 13.10 % 14.66 % 16.19 % 14.74 % 2.07 % 0.43 % Average tangible assets (ROTA) 1.68 % 1.48 % 1.62 % 1.62 % 1.42 % 0.20 % 0.26 % Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) $ 6,426 $ 5,895 $ 5,031 $ 5,921 $ 4,792 $ 531 $ 1,634 Other Operating Measures Common shares outstanding 11,883,943 11,751,082 11,751,082 11,636,092 10,006,960 132,861 1,876,983 Non-diluted tangible book value per share $ 9.84 $ 9.48 $ 9.19 $ 8.87 $ 9.26 $ 0.36 $ 0.58 Fully diluted shares outstanding 23,523,473 23,390,612 23,390,612 23,275,622 21,646,490 132,861 1,876,983 Fully diluted tangible book value per share $ 4.97 $ 4.76 $ 4.62 $ 4.43 $ 4.28 $ 0.21 $ 0.69 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 10.79 % 11.14 % 11.05 % 11.06 % 9.81 % (0.35 )% 0.98 % Tier 1 Capital to total assets 11.71 % 11.89 % 11.71 % 10.91 % 10.38 % (0.18 )% 1.33 %



Financial Results

Statement of Earnings

Net earnings was $4.32 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to net earnings of $3.60 million for the second quarter of 2025, and $3.30 million for the third quarter of 2024. The increase from the second quarter of 2025 was primarily due to an increase in other interest income to $2.09 million, compared to a $1.40 million in the second quarter. Compared to the third quarter of 2024, net earnings increased by approximately $1.02 million.

Total interest income was $16.32 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $15.59 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $15.33 million in the third quarter of 2024. The sequential growth was driven by a $64.86 million increase in average other interest earning assets, which include interest-earning deposits with banks. Compared to the third quarter of 2024, the increase was primarily due to a $30.13 million increase in average loan balances and a $77.59 million increase in average other balances, which include interest-earning deposits with banks.

The following table depicts the components of interest income for the quarterly periods presented:

Quarterly Trends 3Q25 change vs (Dollars in thousands) 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 4Q24 3Q24 2Q25 3Q24 Interest income Loans $ 14,082 $ 14,026 $ 13,601 $ 13,679 $ 13,588 $ 56 $ 494 Debt securities 153 158 160 154 163 (5 ) (10 ) Other 2,086 1,404 1,246 1,809 1,583 682 503 Total interest income $ 16,321 $ 15,588 $ 15,007 $ 15,642 $ 15,334 $ 733 $ 987



Interest expense totaled $5.27 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $5.35 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $6.37 million for the third quarter of 2024. Compared to the second quarter of 2025, the decrease in interest expense was primarily attributable to a 1 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 3.49% to 3.48%, largely driven by the continued decrease in the cost of time deposits due to repricing and the repayment of borrowings. Compared to the third quarter of 2024, the decrease in interest expense was substantial, with a 69 basis points decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 4.17% to 3.48% and a significant reduction in average savings, NOW and money-market deposits and borrowings outstanding. This reduction in funding costs in conjunction with the growth in total deposits and reflects disciplined deposit pricing and management of funding sources.

Net interest income was $11.05 million in the third quarter of 2025, up from $10.24 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $8.96 million in the third quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter increase was driven by higher yields on loans, where average yields improved by 5 basis points, as well as growth in the average interest-earning deposits with banks. A modest decrease in funding costs also contributed to the improvement. On a year-over-year basis, the growth in net interest income was primarily attributable to a $30.13 million increase in average loan balances and a $77.59 million increase in average interest-earning deposits with banks balances, further supported by lower funding costs.

Net interest margin expanded to 4.37% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 4.32% and 3.96% for the second and third quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. Compared to the second quarter of 2025, net interest margin increased by 5 basis points, principally driven by improved yields on interest-earning assets (especially on loans up from 6.99% to 7.04%) combined with a modest decrease in interest-bearing liabilities cost (down from 3.49% to 3.48%). Compared to the third quarter of 2024, net interest margin expanded by 41 basis points, primarily attributable to a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.48% in the third quarter of 2025, down from 3.49% in the second quarter of 2025 and down from 4.17% in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease from the second quarter of 2025 was primarily due to continued repricing in the time deposit portfolio, coupled with a reduction in borrowings outstanding during the quarter. Compared to the same quarter last year, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased substantially by 41 basis points. This improvement in funding costs reflects effective balance sheet management, including disciplined deposit pricing and a reduced reliance on higher-cost borrowings, allowing the Company to optimize its funding mix amidst ongoing competitive pressures and industry-wide shifts in deposit behavior.

Credit loss expense was $0.76 million during the third quarter of 2025, compared to an expense of $1.04 million in the second quarter of 2025, and an expense of $0.36 million for the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in credit loss expense from the second quarter was primarily attributable to the decrease in the specific reserve booked on nonaccrual loans. Gross charge-offs remained modest at $129,000, while recoveries totaled $170,000, resulting in net recoveries of $41,000 during the third quarter of 2025. The Company’s allowance for credit losses stood at $10.02 million, or 1.23% of total loans, as of September 30, 2025.

Noninterest income totaled $1.98 million for the third quarter of 2025, up from $1.83 million in the prior quarter and $1.12 million in the third quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter increase of $0.15 million was primarily driven by growth in service charges and fee-based revenue, gains on sales of government guaranteed loans, and loan prepayment fees. Compared to the same quarter last year, the $0.86 million increase in noninterest income was largely due to higher gains on sales of government guaranteed loans, higher service charges and fee-based revenue, supported by expanded deposit relationships and increased transaction volumes.

Noninterest expenses totaled $6.60 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $6.18 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $5.29 million in the third quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter increase of $0.42 million was primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits and data processing, which increased by $0.26 million to $4.00 million from $3.74 million and by $0.16 million to $0.79 million from $0.63 million, respectively in the prior quarter, reflecting staff growth and seasonal compensation and increased transaction volumes. Compared to the third quarter of 2024, the increase of $1.31 million was driven by the same staffing-related trends, as well as increases in data processing, and other operating expenses, as the Company continued investing in infrastructure and growth initiatives.

The following table depicts the components of noninterest expenses for the quarterly periods presented:

Quarterly Trends 3Q25 change vs (Dollars in thousands) 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 4Q24 3Q24 2Q25 3Q24 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits $ 4,004 $ 3,738 $ 3,381 $ 2,145 $ 3,078 $ 266 $ 926 Professional fees 276 275 247 374 266 1 10 Occupancy and equipment 327 294 282 243 234 33 93 Data processing 788 625 533 570 574 163 214 Regulatory assessment 126 202 198 204 241 (76 ) (115 ) Other 1,083 1,047 985 846 892 36 191 Total noninterest expenses $ 6,604 $ 6,181 $ 5,626 $ 4,382 $ 5,285 $ 423 $ 1,319



Income tax expense was $1.34 million for the third quarter of 2025, modestly higher from $1.25 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $1.13 million in the third quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate for the quarter was 23.7%, compared to 25.8% in the prior quarter and 25.5% from the prior year comparative quarter.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $1.08 billion as of September 30, 2025, increasing from $999.13 million at June 30, 2025, and up from $945.19 million at September 30, 2024. The quarter-over-quarter growth of $83.92 million was primarily attributable to a $53.33 million increase in interest-bearing deposits with banks and a $28.26 million increase in loans.

Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2025, was $235.09 million, up significantly from $181.75 million at June 30, 2025, and up from $131.60 million at September 30, 2024. The increase was primarily driven by the growth in interest-bearing deposits with banks.

Investment securities (debt securities available for sale and held-to-maturity) at September 30, 2025, were $23.17 million, compared to $22.64 million at June 30, 2025, and $24.80 million at September 30, 2024. Compared to June 30, 2025, investment securities increased by $0.53 million, and compared to September 30, 2024, decreased by $1.62 million. No sales of debt securities were reported during these periods.

Total gross loans at September 30, 2025, were $813.72 million, an increase from $784.56 million at June 30, 2025, and up from $778.06 million at September 30, 2024. Gross loans increased during the quarter reflecting growth in commercial real estate and consumer loans, which is offset by payoff of several segments of loans. Compared to September 30, 2024, the gross loan portfolio increased by $35.66 million, reflecting growth over the past year.

The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was $10.02 million as of September 30, 2025, representing 1.23% of total loans, increasing from 1.19% at June 30, 2025, and up from $9.34 million and $8.34 million at June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter increase of $0.68 million was primarily driven by the growth in the loan portfolio. The increase was further supported by net recoveries of $41,000, as gross charge-offs remained modest at $129,000 and recoveries totaled $170,000. The ACL ratio reflects continued credit discipline and a well-diversified loan portfolio.

The following table presents the components of the ACL as of the dates indicated:

September 30, 2025 change vs (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Beginning balance $ 9,338 $ 8,270 $ 8,660 $ 8,337 $ 8,208 $ 1,068 $ 1,130 Credit loss expense (reversal) - funded 639 1,043 (144 ) 569 409 (404 ) 230 Charge-offs (129 ) (72 ) (325 ) (336 ) (366 ) (57 ) 237 Recoveries 170 97 79 90 86 73 84 Ending balance $ 10,018 $ 9,338 $ 8,270 $ 8,660 $ 8,337 $ 680 $ 1,681



Nonaccrual loans totaled $2.98 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $3.22 million at June 30, 2025, and $2.18 million at September 30, 2024. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily due to the transfer of a nonaccrual consumer loan to other assets during the quarter. There were no loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest as of September 30, 2025. Additionally, the Company did not report any modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty during the third quarter of 2025.

Nonperforming assets (NPA) reflected strong asset quality at September 30, 2025. Nonaccrual loans decreased to $2.98 million from $7.58 million at December 31, 2024. The Company reported one real estate owned (REO) property totaling $0.6 million that was transferred to other assets related to a previously reported nonaccrual consumer loan.

Total deposits at September 30, 2025, were $959.49 million, an increase from $878.87 million at June 30, 2025, and from $806.51 million at September 30, 2024. The increase from June 30, 2025, was attributable to increases in noninterest-bearing demand deposits and savings, NOW and money-market deposits, and time deposits. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits notably rose from $259.82 million to $313.97 million. Noninterest-bearing deposits accounted for 32.72% of total deposits at September 30, 2025, compared to 29.56% at June 30, 2025, and 25.09% at September 30, 2024. The Company continues to maintain a diverse and stable funding base.

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCL) was $(4.75) million at September 30, 2025. This compares to $(5.41) million at June 30, 2025, and $(4.48) million at September 30, 2024. The unrealized loss in AOCL decreased by $0.66 million quarter-over-quarter, primarily due to the decline in long-term interest rates impacting the fair value of available-for-sale securities, as the Company recorded an unrealized gain of $0.90 million on these securities during the period. Year-over-year, AOCL slightly expanded by $0.27 million, reflecting the net impact of fair value changes over the trailing twelve months. All AOCL amounts represent unrealized losses and have no impact on reported earnings.

Shareholders’ equity was $116.89 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $111.35 million as of June 30, 2025, and $92.70 million as of September 30, 2024. The quarter increase was principally attributable to third quarter net earnings of $4.32 million, a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss and an increase in additional paid-in capital.

Tangible book value per share at September 30, 2025, was $9.84, up from $9.48 at June 30, 2025, and $9.26 at September 30, 2024. This non-diluted measure is based on common shares outstanding, which were 11,883,943 at September 30, 2025 (up from 11,751,082 at June 30, 2025, and up from 10,006,960 at September 30, 2024).

However, while GAAP accounting generally presents book value based on common shares outstanding, the Company believes a more comprehensive measure of shareholder value, particularly given its capital structure, is on a fully diluted basis. This is because its preferred shares convert without accumulating a coupon, essentially acting as nonvoting common equity.

On a fully diluted basis, tangible book value per share was $4.97 at September 30, 2025, up from $4.76 at June 30, 2025, or 17.64% annualized and $4.28 at September 30, 2024, or 16.12%. This is based on fully diluted shares outstanding of 23,523,473 at September 30, 2025 (up from 23,390,612 at June 30, 2025, and up from 21,646,490 at September 30, 2024).

The increase in both non-diluted and fully diluted tangible book value per share reflects strong quarterly earnings performance and overall capital strength.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands)

September 30, 2025 change vs September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, September 30, 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 2025 2024 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 9,271 $ 8,833 $ 13,542 $ 13,982 $ 15,357 $ 438 $ (6,086 ) Interest-bearing deposits with banks 225,815 172,921 129,914 79,648 116,242 52,894 109,573 Total cash and cash equivalents 235,086 181,754 143,456 93,630 131,599 53,332 103,487 Debt securities available for sale 22,926 22,378 23,043 22,773 24,495 548 (1,569 ) Debt securities held-to-maturity 246 260 269 281 300 (14 ) (54 ) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 802,812 774,548 791,232 794,985 768,914 28,264 33,898 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 658 658 1,128 2,929 2,454 - (1,796 ) Premises and equipment, net 2,308 2,426 2,249 2,062 1,938 (118 ) 370 Right-of-use lease assets 2,725 2,552 2,647 2,679 1,950 173 775 Accrued interest receivable 3,171 3,138 3,287 3,348 3,147 33 24 Deferred tax asset 3,238 3,135 2,777 3,001 2,788 103 450 Other assets 9,873 8,278 7,380 7,245 7,607 1,595 2,266 Total assets $ 1,083,043 $ 999,127 $ 977,468 $ 932,933 $ 945,192 $ 83,916 $ 137,851 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 313,973 $ 259,816 $ 235,779 $ 211,900 $ 202,373 $ 54,157 $ 111,600 Savings, NOW and money-market deposits 309,087 300,907 289,768 278,355 318,402 8,180 (9,315 ) Time deposits 336,427 318,142 327,387 281,940 285,731 18,285 50,696 Total deposits 959,487 878,865 852,934 772,195 806,506 80,622 152,981 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - 10,000 50,000 40,000 - (40,000 ) Operating lease liabilities 2,846 2,661 2,746 2,774 2,056 185 790 Other liabilities 3,822 6,253 3,785 4,780 3,935 (2,431 ) (113 ) Total liabilities 966,155 887,779 869,465 829,749 852,497 78,376 113,658 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock: Series B Convertible Preferred - - - - - - - Series C Convertible Preferred - - - - - - - Common stock 119 118 118 116 99 1 20 Additional paid-in capital 112,574 112,010 112,015 111,485 103,878 564 8,696 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 8,948 4,625 1,023 (2,847 ) (6,798 ) 4,323 15,746 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,753 ) (5,405 ) (5,153 ) (5,570 ) (4,484 ) 652 (269 ) Total stockholders’ equity 116,888 111,348 108,003 103,184 92,695 5,540 24,193 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,083,043 $ 999,127 $ 977,468 $ 932,933 $ 945,192 $ 83,916 $ 137,851



OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Earnings - Quarterly

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Quarterly Trends 3Q25 change vs 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 4Q24 3Q24 2Q25 3Q24 Interest income Loans $ 14,082 $ 14,026 $ 13,601 $ 13,679 $ 13,588 $ 56 $ 494 Debt securities 153 158 160 154 163 (5 ) (10 ) Other 2,086 1,404 1,246 1,809 1,583 682 503 Total interest income 16,321 15,588 15,007 15,642 15,334 733 987 Interest expense Deposits 5,273 5,322 5,278 6,005 5,962 (49 ) (689 ) Borrowings - 24 303 402 410 (24 ) (410 ) Total interest expense 5,273 5,346 5,581 6,407 6,372 (73 ) (1,099 ) Net interest income 11,048 10,242 9,426 9,235 8,962 806 2,086 Credit loss expense (reversal) 763 1,040 (165 ) 613 357 (277 ) 406 Net interest income after credit loss expense (reversal) 10,285 9,202 9,591 8,622 8,605 529 2,492 Noninterest income Service charges and fees 1,252 1,099 1,038 958 990 153 262 Other 730 735 193 110 125 (5 ) 605 Total noninterest income 1,982 1,834 1,231 1,068 1,115 148 867 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 4,004 3,738 3,381 2,145 3,078 266 926 Professional fees 276 275 247 374 266 1 10 Occupancy and equipment 327 294 282 243 234 33 93 Data processing 788 625 533 570 574 163 214 Regulatory assessment 126 202 198 204 241 (76 ) (115 ) Other 1,083 1,047 985 846 892 36 191 Total noninterest expenses 6,604 6,181 5,626 4,382 5,285 423 1,319 Net earnings before income taxes 5,663 4,855 5,196 5,308 4,435 808 1,228 Income taxes 1,340 1,253 1,326 1,359 1,133 87 207 Net earnings $ 4,323 $ 3,602 $ 3,870 $ 3,949 $ 3,302 $ 721 $ 1,021 Net earnings per share - Basic $ 0.37 $ 0.31 $ 0.33 $ 0.38 $ 0.34 $ 0.06 $ 0.03 Net earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.15 $ 0.17 $ 0.18 $ 0.15 $ 0.03 $ 0.03



OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Earnings - Year-to-Date

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Change Interest income Loans $ 41,709 $ 38,372 $ 3,337 Debt securities 471 498 (27 ) Other 4,736 5,116 (380 ) Total interest income 46,916 43,986 2,930 Interest expense Deposits 15,873 16,959 (1,086 ) Borrowings 327 1,574 (1,247 ) Total interest expense 16,200 18,533 (2,333 ) Net interest income 30,716 25,453 5,263 Credit loss expense 1,638 1,610 28 Net interest income after credit loss expense 29,078 23,843 5,235 Noninterest income Service charges and fees 3,389 2,822 567 Other 1,658 733 925 Total noninterest income 5,047 3,555 1,492 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 11,123 8,958 2,165 Professional fees 798 699 99 Occupancy and equipment 903 642 261 Data processing 1,946 1,702 244 Regulatory assessment 526 593 (67 ) Other 3,115 2,484 631 Total noninterest expenses 18,411 15,078 3,333 Net earnings before income taxes 15,714 12,320 3,394 Income taxes 3,919 3,147 772 Net earnings $ 11,795 $ 9,173 $ 2,622 Net earnings per share - Basic $ 1.00 $ 1.02 $ (0.02 ) Net earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.45 $ 0.05



OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates (QTD)

(Dollars in thousands, except average yields/rates)

3Q25 2Q25 3Q24 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average and Yield/ Average and Yield/ Average and Yield/ Balance Dividends Rate(5) Balance Dividends Rate(5) Balance Dividends Rate(5) Interest-earning assets Loans $ 800,336 $ 14,082 7.04 % $ 803,171 $ 14,026 6.99 % $ 770,206 $ 13,588 7.06 % Securities 22,695 153 2.70 % 22,684 158 2.79 % 24,045 163 2.71 % Other (1) 188,109 2,086 4.44 % 123,254 1,404 4.56 % 110,521 1,583 5.73 % Total interest-earning assets/interest income 1,011,140 16,321 6.46 % 949,109 15,588 6.57 % 904,772 15,334 6.78 % Cash and due from banks 9,557 12,833 13,500 Premises and equipment 2,414 2,336 1,957 Other 5,209 8,421 7,025 Total assets $ 1,028,320 $ 972,699 $ 927,254 Interest-bearing liabilities Savings, NOW and money-market deposits $ 286,156 $ 1,800 2.52 % $ 280,454 $ 1,742 2.48 % $ 326,365 $ 2,707 3.32 % Time deposits 320,800 3,473 4.33 % 330,118 3,580 4.34 % 244,374 3,255 5.33 % Borrowings (2) - - - 2,222 24 4.32 % 40,120 410 4.09 % Total interest-bearing liabilities/interest expense 606,956 5,273 3.48 % 612,794 5,346 3.49 % 610,859 6,372 4.17 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 298,670 241,457 220,564 Other liabilities 8,687 8,502 6,217 Stockholders’ equity 114,007 109,946 89,614 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,028,320 $ 972,699 $ 927,254 Net interest income $ 11,048 $ 10,242 $ 8,962 Interest-rate spread (3) 2.98 % 3.08 % 2.61 % Net interest margin (4) 4.37 % 4.32 % 3.96 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 1.67 1.55 1.48





(1 ) Includes interest-earning deposits with banks and Federal Home Loan Bank stock dividends. (2 ) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank advances and Federal Reserve Bank advances. (3 ) Interest-rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (4 ) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (5 ) Annualized.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates (YTD)

(Dollars in thousands, except average yields/rates)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Interest Average Interest Average Average and Yield/ Average and Yield/ Balance Dividends Rate(5) Balance Dividends Rate(5) Interest-earning assets Loans $ 800,117 $ 41,709 6.95 % $ 743,537 $ 38,372 6.88 % Securities 22,785 471 2.76 % 23,900 498 2.78 % Other (1) 143,171 4,736 4.41 % 121,174 5,116 5.63 % Total interest-earning assets/interest income 966,073 46,916 6.48 % 888,611 43,986 6.60 % Cash and due from banks 12,078 13,844 Premises and equipment 2,297 1,720 Other 4,383 6,523 Total assets $ 984,831 $ 910,698 Interest-bearing liabilities Savings, NOW and money-market deposits $ 281,207 $ 5,293 2.51 % $ 323,694 $ 7,613 3.14 % Time deposits 321,011 10,580 4.39 % 234,652 9,346 5.31 % Borrowings (2) 11,482 327 3.80 % 49,712 1,574 4.22 % Total interest-bearing liabilities/interest expense 613,700 16,200 3.52 % 608,058 18,533 4.06 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 253,000 214,773 Other liabilities 8,284 5,894 Stockholders’ equity 109,847 81,973 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 984,831 $ 910,698 Net interest income $ 30,716 $ 25,453 Interest-rate spread (3) 2.96 % 2.54 % Net interest margin (4) 4.24 % 3.82 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 1.57 1.46





(1 ) Includes interest-earning deposits with banks and Federal Home Loan Bank stock dividends. (2 ) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank advances and Federal Reserve Bank advances. (3 ) Interest-rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (4 ) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (5 ) Annualized.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

Segments of Loans Analysis

(Dollars in thousands)

September 30, 2025 change vs September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, September 30, 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 2025 2025 Residential real estate $ 66,723 $ 66,602 $ 71,638 $ 74,064 $ 75,877 $ 121 $ (9,154 ) Multi-family real estate 67,435 68,321 63,615 64,001 62,280 (886 ) 5,155 Commercial real estate 524,865 478,224 482,113 485,671 479,038 46,641 45,827 Land and construction 43,364 61,126 80,338 77,295 72,729 (17,762 ) (29,365 ) Commercial 45,604 50,351 50,585 52,810 39,957 (4,747 ) 5,647 Consumer 65,731 59,940 51,955 50,399 48,177 5,791 17,554 Total loans 813,722 784,564 800,244 804,240 778,058 29,158 35,664 Deduct: Net deferred loan fees and costs (892 ) (678 ) (742 ) (595 ) (807 ) (214 ) (85 ) Allowance for credit losses (10,018 ) (9,338 ) (8,270 ) (8,660 ) (8,337 ) (680 ) (1,681 ) Loans, net $ 802,812 $ 774,548 $ 791,232 $ 794,985 $ 768,914 $ 28,264 $ 33,898



OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

Allowance for Credit Losses Analysis

(Dollars in thousands)

September 30, 2025 change vs September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, September 30, 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 2025 2024 Beginning balance $ 9,338 $ 8,270 $ 8,660 $ 8,337 $ 8,208 $ 1,068 $ 1,130 Credit loss expense (reversal) - funded 639 1,043 (144 ) 569 409 (404 ) 230 Charge-offs (129 ) (72 ) (325 ) (336 ) (366 ) (57 ) 237 Recoveries 170 97 79 90 86 73 84 Ending balance $ 10,018 $ 9,338 $ 8,270 $ 8,660 $ 8,337 $ 680 $ 1,681



Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Pre-tax, Pre-provision earnings

(Dollars in thousands) 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 4Q24 3Q24 Net Earnings (GAAP) $ 4,323 $ 3,602 $ 3,870 $ 3,949 $ 3,302 Plus: Income Tax Expense 1,340 1,253 1,326 1,359 1,133 Plus: Credit Loss Expense (Reversal) 763 1,040 (165 ) 613 357 Pre-tax, Pre-provision earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 6,426 $ 5,895 $ 5,031 $ 5,921 $ 4,792



Tangible Book Value Per Common Share and Per Fully Diluted Share