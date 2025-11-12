OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. Financial Performance for the Third Quarter of 2025

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: OPHC) (the “Company”) is a one-bank holding company and owns 100% of OptimumBank (the “Bank”). The Company is pleased to announce net earnings of $4.32 million, or $0.37 per basic share, and $0.18 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025. This compares to net earnings of $3.60 million, or $0.31 per basic share, and $0.15 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, and $3.30 million net earnings, or $0.34 per basic share, and $0.15 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter last year. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, net earnings was $11.80 million, or $1.00 per basic share, and $0.50 per diluted share, compared to net earnings of $9.17 million, or $1.02 per basic share, and $0.45 per diluted share, for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024. The increase of $2.63 million in earnings for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, was primarily driven by a $5.26 million improvement in net interest income and $1.49 million increase in noninterest income, partially offset by an increase in noninterest expenses and income taxes. The diluted share count incorporates the effect of certain changes to existing preferred shares, and comparability with prior diluted EPS figures may be affected accordingly.

The Company has demonstrated continued progress during the third quarter of 2025. Total deposits grew by $80.62 million from June 30, 2025, reaching $959.49 million at September 30, 2025, up 9.17% from the prior quarter, or 36.68% annualized. This also represents a growth of $152.98 million in total deposits since the third quarter of 2024 or 18.97%. The gross loan portfolio increased by $29.16 million or 3.72% during the third quarter of 2025 to $813.72 million, or 14.88% annualized.

Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2025

 Net earnings of $4.32 million, or $0.37 per basic share, and $0.18 diluted earnings per share (“diluted EPS”).
 Return on Average Assets (ROAA) was 1.68% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 1.48% for the second quarter of 2025.
 Net interest margin was 4.37%, reflecting a 5basis point increase from 4.32% in the second quarter of 2025.
 Total assets grew by $83.92 million to $1.08 billion from June 30, 2025, an annualized increase of approximately 33.60%.
 Total deposits grew by $80.62 million to $959.49 million from June 30, 2025, representing an annualized increase of approximately 36.69%.
 Gross loans increased by $29.16 million during the quarter.
 Total stockholders’ equity increased by $5.54 million to $116.89 million as of September 30, 2025, up from $111.35 million as of June 30, 2025, reflecting continued earnings retention.
   

“As we celebrate OptimumBank’s 25th anniversary, we are proud to report another quarter of strong performance and steady growth,” said Moishe Gubin, Chairman of the Board. “Our momentum continues to build as we expand our customer base, strengthen our core earnings, and deliver meaningful value to our shareholders. Despite ongoing industry headwinds, our team’s disciplined approach to deposit pricing, targeted lending, and operating efficiency continues to drive results. With a growing foundation of loyal customers and a well-capitalized balance sheet, we are entering our next chapter with confidence, agility, and excitement for the opportunities ahead.”

Net interest income increased to $11.05 million, up by $0.81 million from the second quarter of 2025 and $2.09 million from the third quarter of 2024, supported by higher yields on loans and other earning assets and lower costs on interest-bearing liabilities. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities improved to 3.48%, down from 3.49% in the second quarter, while interest-earning asset yields expanded to 6.46%. The Company’s net interest margin rose to 4.37%, a reflection of disciplined deposit pricing strategy and balance sheet optimization.

Noninterest income grew to $1.98 million, a quarterly increase of $0.15 million, driven by increases in service charges and fee-based revenue, gains on sales of government guaranteed loans, and loan prepayment fees. Noninterest expenses increased to $6.60 million, primarily due to higher staffing and infrastructure investments supporting long-term scalability and data processing. The Company maintained an efficiency ratio of 50.68%, consistent with prudent cost management amid balance sheet expansion.

Credit loss expense decreased to $0.76 million, due to the decrease in the specific reserve booked on nonaccrual loans. Gross charge-offs remained modest at $129,000, while recoveries totaled $170,000, resulting in net recoveries of $41,000, reflecting a well-managed loan portfolio. The allowance for credit losses stood at $10.02 million as of September 30, 2025, or 1.23% of total loans.

Loan portfolio dynamics were mixed in the third quarter of 2025. Gross loans increased by $29.16 million. Commercial real estate and consumer segments continued to expand, growing by $46.64 million and $5.79 million, respectively. These gains were offset by a $17.76 million decline in land and construction loans and a $4.75 million decline in commercial loans, consistent with the stabilization of and migration of construction to permanent loans status and other evolving market conditions.

On the funding side, total deposits increased by $80.62 million to $959.49 million from the second quarter of 2025, while core noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased by $54.16 million to $313.97 million. The Company had no borrowings during the third quarter.

Capital levels remain strong, with a Tier 1 Capital to Total Assets of 11.71%, well above regulatory minimums. The Company remains well positioned to support continued growth and earnings momentum through the remainder of 2025.

The Company’s outlook remains constructive. The Company continues to invest in technology, talent, and targeted growth strategies that reinforce its position as one of the most dynamic and rapidly growing community banks in South Florida. We remain grateful for the trust and partnership of our shareholders, customers, and employees.

The following table presents the Company’s quarterly trends of the consolidated financial highlights (unaudited) for the periods presented:

  Quarterly Trends  3Q25 change vs 
(Dollars in thousands, except ratios and per share amounts) 3Q25  2Q25  1Q25  4Q24  3Q24  2Q25  3Q24 
Selected Balance Sheet Data                            
Total assets $1,083,043  $999,127  $977,468  $932,933  $945,192  $83,916  $137,851 
Total gross loans  813,722   784,564   800,244   804,240   778,058   29,158   35,664 
Total deposits  959,487   878,865   852,934   772,195   806,506   80,622   152,981 
Earnings Highlights                            
Net earnings $4,323  $3,602  $3,870  $3,949  $3,302  $721  $1,021 
Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $0.18  $0.15  $0.17  $0.18  $0.15  $0.03  $0.03 
Net interest income $11,048  $10,242  $9,426  $9,235  $8,962  $806  $2,086 
Performance Ratios                            
Net interest margin  4.37%  4.32%  4.06%  4.19%  3.96%  0.05%  0.41%
Net interest spread  2.98%  3.08%  2.87%  2.90%  2.61%  (0.10)%  0.37%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities  3.48%  3.49%  3.59%  4.02%  4.17%  (0.01)%  (0.69)%
Efficiency ratio  50.68%  51.18%  52.79%  42.53%  52.45%  (0.50)%  (1.77)%
Net loan-to-deposit ratio  83.67%  88.13%  92.77%  102.95%  95.34%  (4.46)%  (11.67)%
Return on (annualized)                            
Average assets (ROAA)  1.68%  1.48%  1.62%  1.62%  1.42%  0.20%  0.26%
Average equity (ROAE)  15.17%  13.10%  14.66%  16.19%  14.74%  2.07%  0.43%
Average tangible assets (ROTA)  1.68%  1.48%  1.62%  1.62%  1.42%  0.20%  0.26%
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) $6,426  $5,895  $5,031  $5,921  $4,792  $531  $1,634 
Other Operating Measures                            
Common shares outstanding  11,883,943   11,751,082   11,751,082   11,636,092   10,006,960   132,861   1,876,983 
Non-diluted tangible book value per share $9.84  $9.48  $9.19  $8.87  $9.26  $0.36  $0.58 
Fully diluted shares outstanding  23,523,473   23,390,612   23,390,612   23,275,622   21,646,490   132,861   1,876,983 
Fully diluted tangible book value per share $4.97  $4.76  $4.62  $4.43  $4.28  $0.21  $0.69 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets  10.79%  11.14%  11.05%  11.06%  9.81%  (0.35)%  0.98%
Tier 1 Capital to total assets  11.71%  11.89%  11.71%  10.91%  10.38%  (0.18)%  1.33%


Financial Results

Statement of Earnings

Net earnings was $4.32 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to net earnings of $3.60 million for the second quarter of 2025, and $3.30 million for the third quarter of 2024. The increase from the second quarter of 2025 was primarily due to an increase in other interest income to $2.09 million, compared to a $1.40 million in the second quarter. Compared to the third quarter of 2024, net earnings increased by approximately $1.02 million.

Total interest income was $16.32 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $15.59 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $15.33 million in the third quarter of 2024. The sequential growth was driven by a $64.86 million increase in average other interest earning assets, which include interest-earning deposits with banks. Compared to the third quarter of 2024, the increase was primarily due to a $30.13 million increase in average loan balances and a $77.59 million increase in average other balances, which include interest-earning deposits with banks.

The following table depicts the components of interest income for the quarterly periods presented:

  Quarterly Trends  3Q25 change vs 
(Dollars in thousands) 3Q25  2Q25  1Q25  4Q24  3Q24  2Q25  3Q24 
Interest income                            
Loans $14,082  $14,026  $13,601  $13,679  $13,588  $56  $494 
Debt securities  153   158   160   154   163   (5)  (10)
Other  2,086   1,404   1,246   1,809   1,583   682   503 
Total interest income $16,321  $15,588  $15,007  $15,642  $15,334  $733  $987 


Interest expense totaled $5.27 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $5.35 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $6.37 million for the third quarter of 2024. Compared to the second quarter of 2025, the decrease in interest expense was primarily attributable to a 1 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 3.49% to 3.48%, largely driven by the continued decrease in the cost of time deposits due to repricing and the repayment of borrowings. Compared to the third quarter of 2024, the decrease in interest expense was substantial, with a 69 basis points decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 4.17% to 3.48% and a significant reduction in average savings, NOW and money-market deposits and borrowings outstanding. This reduction in funding costs in conjunction with the growth in total deposits and reflects disciplined deposit pricing and management of funding sources.

Net interest income was $11.05 million in the third quarter of 2025, up from $10.24 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $8.96 million in the third quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter increase was driven by higher yields on loans, where average yields improved by 5 basis points, as well as growth in the average interest-earning deposits with banks. A modest decrease in funding costs also contributed to the improvement. On a year-over-year basis, the growth in net interest income was primarily attributable to a $30.13 million increase in average loan balances and a $77.59 million increase in average interest-earning deposits with banks balances, further supported by lower funding costs.

Net interest margin expanded to 4.37% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 4.32% and 3.96% for the second and third quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. Compared to the second quarter of 2025, net interest margin increased by 5 basis points, principally driven by improved yields on interest-earning assets (especially on loans up from 6.99% to 7.04%) combined with a modest decrease in interest-bearing liabilities cost (down from 3.49% to 3.48%). Compared to the third quarter of 2024, net interest margin expanded by 41 basis points, primarily attributable to a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.48% in the third quarter of 2025, down from 3.49% in the second quarter of 2025 and down from 4.17% in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease from the second quarter of 2025 was primarily due to continued repricing in the time deposit portfolio, coupled with a reduction in borrowings outstanding during the quarter. Compared to the same quarter last year, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased substantially by 41 basis points. This improvement in funding costs reflects effective balance sheet management, including disciplined deposit pricing and a reduced reliance on higher-cost borrowings, allowing the Company to optimize its funding mix amidst ongoing competitive pressures and industry-wide shifts in deposit behavior.

Credit loss expense was $0.76 million during the third quarter of 2025, compared to an expense of $1.04 million in the second quarter of 2025, and an expense of $0.36 million for the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in credit loss expense from the second quarter was primarily attributable to the decrease in the specific reserve booked on nonaccrual loans. Gross charge-offs remained modest at $129,000, while recoveries totaled $170,000, resulting in net recoveries of $41,000 during the third quarter of 2025. The Company’s allowance for credit losses stood at $10.02 million, or 1.23% of total loans, as of September 30, 2025.

Noninterest income totaled $1.98 million for the third quarter of 2025, up from $1.83 million in the prior quarter and $1.12 million in the third quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter increase of $0.15 million was primarily driven by growth in service charges and fee-based revenue, gains on sales of government guaranteed loans, and loan prepayment fees. Compared to the same quarter last year, the $0.86 million increase in noninterest income was largely due to higher gains on sales of government guaranteed loans, higher service charges and fee-based revenue, supported by expanded deposit relationships and increased transaction volumes.

Noninterest expenses totaled $6.60 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $6.18 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $5.29 million in the third quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter increase of $0.42 million was primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits and data processing, which increased by $0.26 million to $4.00 million from $3.74 million and by $0.16 million to $0.79 million from $0.63 million, respectively in the prior quarter, reflecting staff growth and seasonal compensation and increased transaction volumes. Compared to the third quarter of 2024, the increase of $1.31 million was driven by the same staffing-related trends, as well as increases in data processing, and other operating expenses, as the Company continued investing in infrastructure and growth initiatives.

The following table depicts the components of noninterest expenses for the quarterly periods presented:

  Quarterly Trends  3Q25 change vs 
(Dollars in thousands) 3Q25  2Q25  1Q25  4Q24  3Q24  2Q25  3Q24 
Noninterest expenses                            
Salaries and employee benefits $4,004  $3,738  $3,381  $2,145  $3,078  $266  $926 
Professional fees  276   275   247   374   266   1   10 
Occupancy and equipment  327   294   282   243   234   33   93 
Data processing  788   625   533   570   574   163   214 
Regulatory assessment  126   202   198   204   241   (76)  (115)
Other  1,083   1,047   985   846   892   36   191 
Total noninterest expenses $6,604  $6,181  $5,626  $4,382  $5,285  $423  $1,319 


Income tax expense was $1.34 million for the third quarter of 2025, modestly higher from $1.25 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $1.13 million in the third quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate for the quarter was 23.7%, compared to 25.8% in the prior quarter and 25.5% from the prior year comparative quarter.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $1.08 billion as of September 30, 2025, increasing from $999.13 million at June 30, 2025, and up from $945.19 million at September 30, 2024. The quarter-over-quarter growth of $83.92 million was primarily attributable to a $53.33 million increase in interest-bearing deposits with banks and a $28.26 million increase in loans.

Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2025, was $235.09 million, up significantly from $181.75 million at June 30, 2025, and up from $131.60 million at September 30, 2024. The increase was primarily driven by the growth in interest-bearing deposits with banks.

Investment securities (debt securities available for sale and held-to-maturity) at September 30, 2025, were $23.17 million, compared to $22.64 million at June 30, 2025, and $24.80 million at September 30, 2024. Compared to June 30, 2025, investment securities increased by $0.53 million, and compared to September 30, 2024, decreased by $1.62 million. No sales of debt securities were reported during these periods.

Total gross loans at September 30, 2025, were $813.72 million, an increase from $784.56 million at June 30, 2025, and up from $778.06 million at September 30, 2024. Gross loans increased during the quarter reflecting growth in commercial real estate and consumer loans, which is offset by payoff of several segments of loans. Compared to September 30, 2024, the gross loan portfolio increased by $35.66 million, reflecting growth over the past year.

The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was $10.02 million as of September 30, 2025, representing 1.23% of total loans, increasing from 1.19% at June 30, 2025, and up from $9.34 million and $8.34 million at June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter increase of $0.68 million was primarily driven by the growth in the loan portfolio. The increase was further supported by net recoveries of $41,000, as gross charge-offs remained modest at $129,000 and recoveries totaled $170,000. The ACL ratio reflects continued credit discipline and a well-diversified loan portfolio.

The following table presents the components of the ACL as of the dates indicated:

                 September 30, 2025 change vs 
(Dollars in thousands) September 30,
2025		  June 30,
2025		  March 31,
2025		  December 31,
2024		  September 30,
2024		  June 30,
2025		  September 30,
2024		 
Beginning balance $9,338  $8,270  $8,660  $8,337  $8,208  $1,068  $1,130 
Credit loss expense (reversal) - funded  639   1,043   (144)  569   409   (404)  230 
Charge-offs  (129)  (72)  (325)  (336)  (366)  (57)  237 
Recoveries  170   97   79   90   86   73   84 
Ending balance $10,018  $9,338  $8,270  $8,660  $8,337  $680  $1,681 


Nonaccrual loans totaled $2.98 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $3.22 million at June 30, 2025, and $2.18 million at September 30, 2024. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily due to the transfer of a nonaccrual consumer loan to other assets during the quarter. There were no loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest as of September 30, 2025. Additionally, the Company did not report any modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty during the third quarter of 2025.

Nonperforming assets (NPA) reflected strong asset quality at September 30, 2025. Nonaccrual loans decreased to $2.98 million from $7.58 million at December 31, 2024. The Company reported one real estate owned (REO) property totaling $0.6 million that was transferred to other assets related to a previously reported nonaccrual consumer loan.

Total deposits at September 30, 2025, were $959.49 million, an increase from $878.87 million at June 30, 2025, and from $806.51 million at September 30, 2024. The increase from June 30, 2025, was attributable to increases in noninterest-bearing demand deposits and savings, NOW and money-market deposits, and time deposits. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits notably rose from $259.82 million to $313.97 million. Noninterest-bearing deposits accounted for 32.72% of total deposits at September 30, 2025, compared to 29.56% at June 30, 2025, and 25.09% at September 30, 2024. The Company continues to maintain a diverse and stable funding base.

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCL) was $(4.75) million at September 30, 2025. This compares to $(5.41) million at June 30, 2025, and $(4.48) million at September 30, 2024. The unrealized loss in AOCL decreased by $0.66 million quarter-over-quarter, primarily due to the decline in long-term interest rates impacting the fair value of available-for-sale securities, as the Company recorded an unrealized gain of $0.90 million on these securities during the period. Year-over-year, AOCL slightly expanded by $0.27 million, reflecting the net impact of fair value changes over the trailing twelve months. All AOCL amounts represent unrealized losses and have no impact on reported earnings.

Shareholders’ equity was $116.89 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $111.35 million as of June 30, 2025, and $92.70 million as of September 30, 2024. The quarter increase was principally attributable to third quarter net earnings of $4.32 million, a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss and an increase in additional paid-in capital.

Tangible book value per share at September 30, 2025, was $9.84, up from $9.48 at June 30, 2025, and $9.26 at September 30, 2024. This non-diluted measure is based on common shares outstanding, which were 11,883,943 at September 30, 2025 (up from 11,751,082 at June 30, 2025, and up from 10,006,960 at September 30, 2024).

However, while GAAP accounting generally presents book value based on common shares outstanding, the Company believes a more comprehensive measure of shareholder value, particularly given its capital structure, is on a fully diluted basis. This is because its preferred shares convert without accumulating a coupon, essentially acting as nonvoting common equity.

On a fully diluted basis, tangible book value per share was $4.97 at September 30, 2025, up from $4.76 at June 30, 2025, or 17.64% annualized and $4.28 at September 30, 2024, or 16.12%. This is based on fully diluted shares outstanding of 23,523,473 at September 30, 2025 (up from 23,390,612 at June 30, 2025, and up from 21,646,490 at September 30, 2024).

The increase in both non-diluted and fully diluted tangible book value per share reflects strong quarterly earnings performance and overall capital strength.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made in this report which are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of, and subject to the protection of, the federal securities laws. Forward looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, targets, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions and future performance and involve known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control and which may our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements made in this report. You can identify forward-looking statements through our use of words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “assumes,” “should,” “predicts,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “intends,” “targets,” “estimates,” “projects,” “plans,” “potential” and other similar words and expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, we caution you not to place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any of our forward-looking statements for events or circumstances that arise after the statement is made, except as otherwise may be required by law.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands)

                 September 30, 2025 change vs 
  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  September 30, 
  2025  2025  2025  2024  2024  2025  2024 
Assets                            
Cash and due from banks $9,271  $8,833  $13,542  $13,982  $15,357  $438  $(6,086)
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  225,815   172,921   129,914   79,648   116,242   52,894   109,573 
Total cash and cash equivalents  235,086   181,754   143,456   93,630   131,599   53,332   103,487 
Debt securities available for sale  22,926   22,378   23,043   22,773   24,495   548   (1,569)
Debt securities held-to-maturity  246   260   269   281   300   (14)  (54)
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses  802,812   774,548   791,232   794,985   768,914   28,264   33,898 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  658   658   1,128   2,929   2,454   -   (1,796)
Premises and equipment, net  2,308   2,426   2,249   2,062   1,938   (118)  370 
Right-of-use lease assets  2,725   2,552   2,647   2,679   1,950   173   775 
Accrued interest receivable  3,171   3,138   3,287   3,348   3,147   33   24 
Deferred tax asset  3,238   3,135   2,777   3,001   2,788   103   450 
Other assets  9,873   8,278   7,380   7,245   7,607   1,595   2,266 
Total assets $1,083,043  $999,127  $977,468  $932,933  $945,192  $83,916  $137,851 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                            
Liabilities                            
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $313,973  $259,816  $235,779  $211,900  $202,373  $54,157  $111,600 
Savings, NOW and money-market deposits  309,087   300,907   289,768   278,355   318,402   8,180   (9,315)
Time deposits  336,427   318,142   327,387   281,940   285,731   18,285   50,696 
Total deposits  959,487   878,865   852,934   772,195   806,506   80,622   152,981 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  -   -   10,000   50,000   40,000   -   (40,000)
Operating lease liabilities  2,846   2,661   2,746   2,774   2,056   185   790 
Other liabilities  3,822   6,253   3,785   4,780   3,935   (2,431)  (113)
Total liabilities  966,155   887,779   869,465   829,749   852,497   78,376   113,658 
Stockholders’ equity                            
Preferred stock:                            
Series B Convertible Preferred  -   -   -   -   -   -   - 
Series C Convertible Preferred  -   -   -   -   -   -   - 
Common stock  119   118   118   116   99   1   20 
Additional paid-in capital  112,574   112,010   112,015   111,485   103,878   564   8,696 
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)  8,948   4,625   1,023   (2,847)  (6,798)  4,323   15,746 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (4,753)  (5,405)  (5,153)  (5,570)  (4,484)  652   (269)
Total stockholders’ equity  116,888   111,348   108,003   103,184   92,695   5,540   24,193 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $1,083,043  $999,127  $977,468  $932,933  $945,192  $83,916  $137,851 


OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Earnings - Quarterly
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

  Quarterly Trends  3Q25 change vs 
  3Q25  2Q25  1Q25  4Q24  3Q24  2Q25  3Q24 
Interest income                            
Loans $14,082  $14,026  $13,601  $13,679  $13,588  $56  $494 
Debt securities  153   158   160   154   163   (5)  (10)
Other  2,086   1,404   1,246   1,809   1,583   682   503 
Total interest income  16,321   15,588   15,007   15,642   15,334   733   987 
                             
Interest expense                            
Deposits  5,273   5,322   5,278   6,005   5,962   (49)  (689)
Borrowings  -   24   303   402   410   (24)  (410)
Total interest expense  5,273   5,346   5,581   6,407   6,372   (73)  (1,099)
                             
Net interest income  11,048   10,242   9,426   9,235   8,962   806   2,086 
                             
Credit loss expense (reversal)  763   1,040   (165)  613   357   (277)  406 
Net interest income after credit loss expense (reversal)  10,285   9,202   9,591   8,622   8,605   529   2,492 
                             
Noninterest income                            
Service charges and fees  1,252   1,099   1,038   958   990   153   262 
Other  730   735   193   110   125   (5)  605 
Total noninterest income  1,982   1,834   1,231   1,068   1,115   148   867 
                             
Noninterest expenses                            
Salaries and employee benefits  4,004   3,738   3,381   2,145   3,078   266   926 
Professional fees  276   275   247   374   266   1   10 
Occupancy and equipment  327   294   282   243   234   33   93 
Data processing  788   625   533   570   574   163   214 
Regulatory assessment  126   202   198   204   241   (76)  (115)
Other  1,083   1,047   985   846   892   36   191 
Total noninterest expenses  6,604   6,181   5,626   4,382   5,285   423   1,319 
                             
Net earnings before income taxes  5,663   4,855   5,196   5,308   4,435   808   1,228 
                             
Income taxes  1,340   1,253   1,326   1,359   1,133   87   207 
Net earnings $4,323  $3,602  $3,870  $3,949  $3,302  $721  $1,021 
                             
Net earnings per share - Basic $0.37  $0.31  $0.33  $0.38  $0.34  $0.06  $0.03 
Net earnings per share - Diluted $0.18  $0.15  $0.17  $0.18  $0.15  $0.03  $0.03 


OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Earnings - Year-to-Date
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

  Nine Months Ended    
  September 30,    
  2025  2024  Change 
Interest income            
Loans $41,709  $38,372  $3,337 
Debt securities  471   498   (27)
Other  4,736   5,116   (380)
Total interest income  46,916   43,986   2,930 
             
Interest expense            
Deposits  15,873   16,959   (1,086)
Borrowings  327   1,574   (1,247)
Total interest expense  16,200   18,533   (2,333)
             
Net interest income  30,716   25,453   5,263 
             
Credit loss expense  1,638   1,610   28 
Net interest income after credit loss expense  29,078   23,843   5,235 
             
Noninterest income            
Service charges and fees  3,389   2,822   567 
Other  1,658   733   925 
Total noninterest income  5,047   3,555   1,492 
             
Noninterest expenses            
Salaries and employee benefits  11,123   8,958   2,165 
Professional fees  798   699   99 
Occupancy and equipment  903   642   261 
Data processing  1,946   1,702   244 
Regulatory assessment  526   593   (67)
Other  3,115   2,484   631 
Total noninterest expenses  18,411   15,078   3,333 
             
Net earnings before income taxes  15,714   12,320   3,394 
             
Income taxes  3,919   3,147   772 
Net earnings $11,795  $9,173  $2,622 
             
Net earnings per share - Basic $1.00  $1.02  $(0.02)
Net earnings per share - Diluted $0.50  $0.45  $0.05 


OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates (QTD)
(Dollars in thousands, except average yields/rates)

  3Q25  2Q25  3Q24 
     Interest  Average     Interest  Average     Interest  Average 
  Average  and  Yield/  Average  and  Yield/  Average  and  Yield/ 
  Balance  Dividends  Rate(5)  Balance  Dividends  Rate(5)  Balance  Dividends  Rate(5) 
Interest-earning assets                                    
Loans $800,336  $14,082   7.04% $803,171  $14,026   6.99% $770,206  $13,588   7.06%
Securities  22,695   153   2.70%  22,684   158   2.79%  24,045   163   2.71%
Other (1)  188,109   2,086   4.44%  123,254   1,404   4.56%  110,521   1,583   5.73%
                                     
Total interest-earning assets/interest income  1,011,140   16,321   6.46%  949,109   15,588   6.57%  904,772   15,334   6.78%
                                     
Cash and due from banks  9,557           12,833           13,500         
Premises and equipment  2,414           2,336           1,957         
Other  5,209           8,421           7,025         
                                     
Total assets $1,028,320          $972,699          $927,254         
                                     
Interest-bearing liabilities                                    
Savings, NOW and money-market deposits $286,156  $1,800   2.52% $280,454  $1,742   2.48% $326,365  $2,707   3.32%
Time deposits  320,800   3,473   4.33%  330,118   3,580   4.34%  244,374   3,255   5.33%
Borrowings (2)  -   -   -   2,222   24   4.32%  40,120   410   4.09%
                                     
Total interest-bearing liabilities/interest expense  606,956   5,273   3.48%  612,794   5,346   3.49%  610,859   6,372   4.17%
                                     
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  298,670           241,457           220,564         
Other liabilities  8,687           8,502           6,217         
Stockholders’ equity  114,007           109,946           89,614         
                                     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $1,028,320          $972,699          $927,254         
                                     
Net interest income     $11,048          $10,242          $8,962     
                                     
Interest-rate spread (3)          2.98%          3.08%          2.61%
                                     
Net interest margin (4)          4.37%          4.32%          3.96%
                                     
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities  1.67           1.55           1.48         


(1)Includes interest-earning deposits with banks and Federal Home Loan Bank stock dividends.
(2)Includes Federal Home Loan Bank advances and Federal Reserve Bank advances.
(3)Interest-rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(4)Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(5)Annualized.
   

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates (YTD)
(Dollars in thousands, except average yields/rates)

  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2025  2024 
     Interest  Average     Interest  Average 
  Average  and  Yield/  Average  and  Yield/ 
  Balance  Dividends  Rate(5)  Balance  Dividends  Rate(5) 
Interest-earning assets                        
Loans $800,117  $41,709   6.95% $743,537  $38,372   6.88%
Securities  22,785   471   2.76%  23,900   498   2.78%
Other (1)  143,171   4,736   4.41%  121,174   5,116   5.63%
                         
Total interest-earning assets/interest income  966,073   46,916   6.48%  888,611   43,986   6.60%
                         
Cash and due from banks  12,078           13,844         
Premises and equipment  2,297           1,720         
Other  4,383           6,523         
Total assets $984,831          $910,698         
                         
Interest-bearing liabilities                        
Savings, NOW and money-market deposits $281,207  $5,293   2.51% $323,694  $7,613   3.14%
Time deposits  321,011   10,580   4.39%  234,652   9,346   5.31%
Borrowings (2)  11,482   327   3.80%  49,712   1,574   4.22%
                         
Total interest-bearing liabilities/interest expense  613,700   16,200   3.52%  608,058   18,533   4.06%
                         
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  253,000           214,773         
Other liabilities  8,284           5,894         
Stockholders’ equity  109,847           81,973         
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $984,831          $910,698         
                         
Net interest income     $30,716          $25,453     
                         
Interest-rate spread (3)          2.96%          2.54%
                         
Net interest margin (4)          4.24%          3.82%
                         
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities  1.57           1.46         


(1)Includes interest-earning deposits with banks and Federal Home Loan Bank stock dividends.
(2)Includes Federal Home Loan Bank advances and Federal Reserve Bank advances.
(3)Interest-rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(4)Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(5)Annualized.
   

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.
Segments of Loans Analysis
(Dollars in thousands)

                 September 30, 2025 change vs 
  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  September 30, 
  2025  2025  2025  2024  2024  2025  2025 
Residential real estate $66,723  $66,602  $71,638  $74,064  $75,877  $121  $(9,154)
Multi-family real estate  67,435   68,321   63,615   64,001   62,280   (886)  5,155 
Commercial real estate  524,865   478,224   482,113   485,671   479,038   46,641   45,827 
Land and construction  43,364   61,126   80,338   77,295   72,729   (17,762)  (29,365)
Commercial  45,604   50,351   50,585   52,810   39,957   (4,747)  5,647 
Consumer  65,731   59,940   51,955   50,399   48,177   5,791   17,554 
Total loans  813,722   784,564   800,244   804,240   778,058   29,158   35,664 
Deduct:                            
Net deferred loan fees and costs  (892)  (678)  (742)  (595)  (807)  (214)  (85)
Allowance for credit losses  (10,018)  (9,338)  (8,270)  (8,660)  (8,337)  (680)  (1,681)
Loans, net $802,812  $774,548  $791,232  $794,985  $768,914  $28,264  $33,898 


OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.
Allowance for Credit Losses Analysis
(Dollars in thousands)

     September 30, 2025 change vs 
  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,   September 30,  
  2025  2025  2025  2024  2024  2025  2024 
Beginning balance $9,338  $8,270  $8,660  $8,337  $8,208  $1,068  $1,130 
Credit loss expense (reversal) - funded  639   1,043   (144)  569   409   (404)  230 
Charge-offs  (129)  (72)  (325)  (336)  (366)  (57)  237 
Recoveries  170   97   79   90   86   73   84 
Ending balance $10,018  $9,338  $8,270  $8,660  $8,337  $680  $1,681 


Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance and believes these presentations provide useful supplemental information, and a clearer understanding of the Company’s performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures enhance investors’ understanding of the Company’s business and performance and if not provided would be requested by the investor community. These measures are also useful in understanding performance trends and facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. The limitations associated with operating measures are the risk that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items comprising these measures and that different companies might define or calculate these measures differently. The Company provides reconciliations between GAAP and these non-GAAP measures. These disclosures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Pre-tax, Pre-provision earnings

(Dollars in thousands) 3Q25  2Q25  1Q25  4Q24  3Q24 
Net Earnings (GAAP) $4,323  $3,602  $3,870  $3,949  $3,302 
Plus: Income Tax Expense  1,340   1,253   1,326   1,359   1,133 
Plus: Credit Loss Expense (Reversal)  763   1,040   (165)  613   357 
Pre-tax, Pre-provision earnings (Non-GAAP) $6,426  $5,895  $5,031  $5,921  $4,792 


Tangible Book Value Per Common Share and Per Fully Diluted Share

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 3Q25  2Q25  1Q25  4Q24  3Q24 
Total Stockholders’ and Tangible Equity $116,888  $111,348  $108,003  $103,184  $92,695 
Common Shares Outstanding  11,884   11,751   11,751   11,636   10,007 
Plus: Effect of Conversion of Series C Preferred Shares  526   526   526   526   526 
Plus: Effect of Conversion of Series B Preferred Shares  11,114   11,114   11,114   11,114   11,114 
Fully Diluted Common Shares  23,524   23,391   23,391   23,276   21,647 
                     
Tangible Book Value per Common Share $9.84  $9.48  $9.19  $8.87  $9.26 
Tangible Book Value per Share - Fully Diluted $4.97  $4.76  $4.62  $4.43  $4.28 

