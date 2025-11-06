OptimumBank Holdings, Inc., to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Results and Host Earnings Webcast on November 13, 2025

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: OPHC), announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, before the market opens on Thursday, November 13, 2025. The Company’s management team will host a conference call and live webcast that morning at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time to review the quarterly results and provide a business update.

Current and prospective investors are invited to attend the webcast virtually by registering here: Webcast Link

You may also contact Seth Denison at SDenison@OptimumBank.com for more information or assistance with registration.

About OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

OptimumBank was founded in 2000 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The bank focuses on traditional in-person banking with businesses and consumers residing in South Florida. Our customers found a bank that isn’t charging the exorbitant fees they were experiencing at the larger financial institutions, a bank having unmatched expertise in real estate and commercial lending. OptimumBank has seen explosive growth this decade, and we look to capitalize on our momentum in the coming months and years ahead. The Company is traded on the NYSE American under the symbol “OPHC”.

OptimumBank’s business and financial solutions include: Business Banking, Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Treasury Management, and Personal Banking.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Private Securities Litigation and Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences and are subject to change, possibly materially. See “Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on OptimumBank's website (Investor Relations - OptimumBank) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of OptimumBank speak only as to the date they are made, and OptimumBank does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.



SOURCE: OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.