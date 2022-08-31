Admiral Markets AS 2022 Unaudited 6 Months Financial Results 

English Estonian

Admirals' results are exceptional

Compared to the same period last year, Admirals has significantly increased its net trading income, trading volumes and net profit in the first half of the year, continuing large-scale investments in IT and innovation. The company acquired new licenses in South Africa and Canada. These are eloquent success stories of implementing a strong strategy with a long-term goal of ensuring financial freedom for 10 million people by 2030.

Admirals Group AS net income increased by 143% (43 million euros versus 17.3 million euros in the same period of 2021)

Net profit 24.01 million euros (-1.7 million euros in the same period of 2021)



"Despite the great uncertainty in the world economy and political situation, we continued to implement our long-term goals, continuing to unite personal finance and investing for our client. Our first half-year results are exceptional, trading volumes are strong and stable," said the CEO of Admirals Group AS Sergei Bogatenkov.

According to Bogatenkov, Admirals is steadily growing its customer base and introducing a variety of products focused on its strengths by increasing trading and investment opportunities through the app, accelarating people along the path towards financial freedom. "At the same time, we continue to be a reliable and high-quality market leader for experienced participants in the sector. The number of people using the Admirals app continues to grow,” the CEO noted.

In the past six months, the company acquired licenses in South Africa and Canada. "We are strategically increasing our presence in different regions of the world. Canada is the first step for the company's positioning in North America, and Africa, as a fast and developing financial center, is an excellent opportunity to strongly expand our customer base," described the company's CEO.

According to Bogatenkov, the company's team is ready to face the new economic cycle in rapidly changing circumstances: "Admirals has proven that it belongs to the top of the FinTech world. We are the quality leader in our sector and as a global financial center we offer our clients digital tools on their way to financial freedom."

Admirals has just announced the continuation of cooperation with Eesti Kontsert. The company is also the main sponsor of the Estonian football club FCI Levadia, supports the financial literacy of young people through various cooperation and projects, and stands by Ukraine and Ukrainians.

"Our company stands next to organizations and initiatives that create significant value for society. Today, we are also focused on sustainability and applying green thinking both in our core business and as a global team," added the CEO.

Statement of Financial Position (in thousands of euros) 6/30/2022 12/31/2021 Assets Due from credit institutions 23.175 4.696 Due from investment companies 17.018 18.292 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 6.127 9.998 Loans and receivables 36.488 16.097 Inventories 8 48 Investments into associates 0 0 Other assets 2.266 1.903 Investments into subsidiaries 4.180 4.180 Tangible fixed assets 1.570 1.644 Right-of-use asset 2.906 3.147 Intangible fixed assets 3.127 3.070 Total assets 96.865 63.075 Liabilities Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 345 637 Liabilities and prepayments 12.411 1.381 Subordinated debt securities 1.827 1.827 Lease liabilities 3.154 3.375 Total liabilities 17.737 7.220 Equity Share capital 2.586 2.586 Statutory reserve capital 259 259 Retained earnings 76.283 53.010 Total equity 79.128 55.855 Total liabilities and equity 96.865 63.075 Statement of Comprehensive Income (in thousands of euros) 6M 2021 6M 2021 Net gains from trading of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss with clients and liquidity providers 44.608 17.895 Brokerage fee income 0 28 Brokerage and commission fee expense -12.603 -8.855 Other trading activity related income 252 6 Other trading activity related expense 0 -3 Net income from trading 32.257 9.071 Other income 192 421 Other expense 0 -52 Interest income calculated using the effective interest method 278 106 Other income similar to interest 59 93 Interest expense -105 -118 Net gains on exchange rate changes 991 413 Net gains at fair value through profit or loss -437 0 Personnel expenses -2.575 -2.662 Operating expenses -6.566 -7.673 Depreciation of tangible and intangible assets -580 -333 Depreciation of right-of-use assets -242 -279 Profit before income tax 23.272 -1.013 Income tax 0 -567 Profit for the reporting period 23.272 -1.580 Comprehensive income for the reporting period 23.272 -1.580 Basic and diluted earnings per share 57.6 -3.91

The reports of Admiral Markets AS are available on the following website: https://admiralmarketsgroup.com/en/admiral-markets-as/reports/.

Admirals is a global FinTech and investment firm whose regulated subsidiaries offer smart solutions for multiple financial products. Since the foundation in 2001, Admirals has continuosly expanded its reach, and today it services worldwide through regulated trading companies.

Investment company Admiral Markets AS, established in Estonia, is a branch of Admirals Group AS, which has the right to provide investment services under the operating license of the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority in the European Union and the European Economic Area countries. Admirals cares about the success of their partners, therefore offering numerous tried-and-tested marketing tools, state-of-the-art software, and quality assurance.

Today, Admirals is located in 18 offices worldwide, making it a truly global organization.

Additional information:

Kaia Gil

Communication manager of Admiral Markets AS

kaia.gil@admiralmarkets.com

+372 53 413 764





















































