Redwood Saves Flow Control Group Over 20% on LTL Costs

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest-growing supply chain and logistics companies, announced today that its client Flow Control Group (FCG) is now seeing over 20% savings in LTL post-bid, exceeding an original estimate of over 15% in LTL savings. These cost savings come through FCG’s use of Redwood’s LTL execution platform, which streamlines data and uncovers previously undiscovered transportation spend savings.



“Our industry-leading supply chain integration tools provide a single point of truth to fragmented supply chains, bringing data from dozens of platforms into one place,” said Christina Ryan, Executive Vice President, Managed Services, Redwood Logistics. “The clarity and visibility from having transportation data in one place creates a streamlined and more effective supply chain capable of meeting increased customer demand by making LTL capacity easier and cheaper to book, allowing clients like FCG to recognize savings across their transportation spend.”

Along with the savings on LTL service, FCG is also receiving financial and billing info from a variety of providers across their network, now aggregated for organizational visibility through Redwood’s LTL offering. Redwood offers support in managing FCG’s multi-location billing, enabling clearer financial planning and analysis on partnerships moving forward.

“Redwood’s knowledgeable team immediately stood out to us. We weren’t just looking for the lowest cost provider, but the best people to work with,” said Dwayne DeHaven, Vice President of Corporate Operations at Flow Control Group. “They had solutions at the ready for a smooth and effective implementation process, ultimately helping us achieve optimal savings.”

Redwood’s LTL program offers flexible freight management solutions to shippers like Flow Control Group, including LTL procurement, TMS integration, carrier contract management and consolidated invoicing, along with metrics and reporting.

Learn more about Redwood’s work with Flow Control Group by reading its latest case study .

About Redwood Logistics

Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 20 years. The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage, flexible freight management and logistics consulting all wrapped into a revolutionary logistics and technology delivery model—Logistics Platform as a Service (LPaaS). LPaaS utilizes an open platform for digital logistics that empowers shippers to seamlessly mix-and-match partners, technologies and solutions into their own unique digital supply chain fingerprint. Redwood connects a wide range of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry’s brightest minds. For more information, visit www.redwoodlogistics.com.

About Flow Control Group

Flow Control Group (FCG) is a leading solutions provider focused on technically oriented products and services for the flow control, fluid handling and process and industrial automation sectors with locations throughout North America. As a critical intermediary between suppliers and customers, FCG’s distribution and technical services serve an essential function in the movement of mission critical components to a diverse array of end markets and applications.