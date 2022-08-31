Nominations for Command Alkon’s Best of the Year ELEVATE Awards to Close Soon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in integrated software and technology solutions for the heavy building materials industry, is anticipating ELEVATE – The Command Alkon User Conference in Hollywood, Florida at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino from October 24th-27th. In conjunction with the conference, Command Alkon will be hosting a live ELEVATE Awards Ceremony to take place the morning of October 27th.



“The ELEVATE Awards are a great time to pause and reflect on the good work that has been accomplished in our communities,” said Drea Toretti, VP of Marketing at Command Alkon. “Command Alkon encourages the heavy building materials community to share what industry players have done to make a difference – and thank them for their contributions.”

Nominations for individual recognitions in Best of the Year Awards categories are available now, but not for long. Nominations will close on September 16th and industry participants are invited to submit deserving employees, co-workers, or industry partners before the nomination deadline.

“We are excited to be hosting this event at this incredible venue and in-person for the first time in three years,” added Toretti. “It’s been too long since we’ve been together face-to-face and experienced the energy and emotion that comes with recognition.”

Click here to nominate an employee, a colleague, or an industry partner for their outstanding performance before the nomination deadline. Awards are offered in these categories:

Ready Mix Plant Operator of the Year

Asphalt Plant Operator of the Year

Ready Mix Driver of the Year

Bulk Hauler of the Year

Dispatcher of the Year

Weighmaster of the Year

Technical Services/Quality Control Personnel of the Year



Back Office Personnel of the Year

Fleet Manager of the Year

IT Specialist of the Year

Sales/Estimator of the Year

Outstanding Woman in Heavy Construction

Everyday Hero

Champion of Change



The ELEVATE Awards finalists and winners will be announced during an awards ceremony the morning of October 27th. For more details on all things ELEVATE – The Command Alkon User Conference, including the ELEVATE Awards, check out the event website.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon offers technologies that automate and streamline all aspects of the heavy building materials supply chain for materials suppliers, haulers, and buyers. A comprehensive suite of industry-specific solutions combined with employees invested in the success of heavy materials operations and construction projects differentiates Command Alkon as an industry leader and go-to partner. CONNEX, a supply chain platform built for the industry, enables business partners to digitize and integrate workflows for materials and trucking management and capture powerful insights that drive performance. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.commandalkon.com.

