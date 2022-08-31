TierPoint Launches New, Managed Private Cloud

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TierPoint, a leading provider of secure, connected IT platform solutions that power digital transformation initiatives, today introduced a new, first-of-its-kind private cloud, developed in collaboration with Dell Technologies.



With the features of Private Cloud Powered by VxRail, the new solution – TierPoint Managed Private Cloud on Dell APEX – offers value-added benefits, including faster provisioning and shorter subscription terms.

“Many CIOs are embracing hybrid cloud deployments because they know not all workloads are created equal. Some are best run in a private cloud environment, including those that require super-low latency, have stringent regulatory requirements, or have not been refactored for other cloud environments,” said TierPoint Senior Vice President of Product Development Greg Ahlheim. “Even as they embrace the value of private cloud in their infrastructure mix, these CIOs are looking for solutions that can be procured through more flexible subscription models, with accelerated installation and shorter subscription terms – all managed by a provider that offers exceptional, cloud-agnostic guidance, service and support across a diverse portfolio of world-class data centers on the network’s edge. TierPoint’s Managed Private Cloud on Dell APEX – the first of its kind – responds directly to this need.”

Ahlheim added that TierPoint plans to continue collaborating with Dell on other next-generation cloud solutions enabled by the Dell APEX portfolio. With cross-cloud/hybrid functionality, APEX solutions provide the agility and speed customers want, combined with the control, performance, security, and consistency they need – all packaged in the simplest way possible.

About TierPoint

TierPoint (tierpoint.com) is a leading provider of secure, connected IT platform solutions that power the digital transformation of thousands of clients, from the public to private sectors, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. Taking an agnostic approach to helping clients achieve their most pressing business objectives, TierPoint is a champion for untangling the complexity of hybrid, multi-platform approaches to IT infrastructure, drawing on a comprehensive portfolio of services, from public to multitenant and private cloud, from colocation to disaster recovery, security, and more. TierPoint also has one of the largest and most geographically diversified U.S. footprints, with dozens of world-class, cloud-ready data centers in 20 markets, connected by a coast-to-coast network.