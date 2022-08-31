DAV’s Field of Flags campaign to honor service members

ERLANGER, Ky., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the sixth year, DAV (Disabled American Veterans) has launched its Field of Flags campaign to honor a veteran close to their heart by flying a flag in the field. The campaign will run through September 11.

DAV is partnering with the City of Erlanger to display sponsored flags at Flagship Park for 10–14 days starting on September 17 (weather permitting).

"Erlanger is honored to host DAV's Field of Flags campaign in Flagship Park again this year," said Erlanger Mayor Jessica Fette. "It's truly breathtaking to see the flags and know each one represents the service and sacrifices of a veteran. Please join Erlanger and DAV in giving thanks to our heroes."

Through donations to DAV, the public can honor veterans through the Field of Flags campaign in several ways—a virtual flag, a flag placed at the park, or a garden flag for their home. Every $1 donated to DAV leads to $179 in direct benefits to veterans of all generations through the organization’s free programs and service. Go to fieldofflags.org to learn more.

"The Field of Flags campaign serves as a reminder of the sacrifices veterans have made," said DAV National Adjutant Marc Burgess. "It's an easy way to pay homage to a veteran in your life and a great way to support those forever changed in service and their families."

About DAV

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America’s veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at DAV.org.

