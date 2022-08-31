Over 100 Veterans to attend adaptive golf clinic in Iowa

RIVERSIDE, Iowa, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 100 Veterans from around the country will take part in the 2022 National Disabled Veterans Golf Clinic (NDVGC), September 11-16, in and around Iowa City, Iowa. The event is an opportunity for Veterans to participate in a rehabilitative golf program and other activities, providing an opportunity to improve their skills and expand their abilities. It serves Veterans with visual impairments, spinal cord injuries, traumatic brain injuries, limb loss and other life-changing injuries.

The five-day event is co-presented by DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and is supported by businesses, nonprofit organizations and individual donors.

“When faced with a challenge, our nation’s Veterans have proven they are resilient and determined to find a way to overcome,” said Dr. Leif Nelson, VA’s Adaptive Sports and Arts Director. “The National Disabled Veterans Golf Clinic is impactful rehabilitation which helps Veterans realize adaptive sports is an accessible and tangible jumpstart to live better daily.”

“When I lost my limbs in service, I was devastated at the thought of all the things I couldn’t do,” said Dave Riley, the clinic chairman. “Through this event, I’m able to golf and tackle experiences I never thought were possible.”

“Rehabilitative and adaptive sporting events like the golf clinic play an integral role in Veterans’ recoveries,” said DAV National Commander Joe Parsetich. “The health, wellness, fellowship and camaraderie that participants experience at this life-changing event are unparalleled.”

More than 300 volunteers are expected to donate their time and efforts to the event, which is hosted by the Iowa City VA Health Care System.

For more information, visit VeteransGolfClinic.org

VA MEDIA CONTACT: Jamie Johnson, 319-339-7104, Jamie.Johnson2@va.gov

DAV MEDIA CONTACT: Rob Lewis, 513-616-2351, RLewis@dav.org

###

About DAV

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America’s veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at DAV.org.