American Addiction Centers Names Hal McCard as General Counsel

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Addiction Centers (AAC) announced today that Hal McCard has been named the company’s new General Counsel. McCard is a healthcare legal executive that brings over 25 years of experience in business and legal operations, legal strategy and regulatory compliance. Over the years, he’s also served as a trusted board advisor for several companies and is a former board member of the American Health Law Association, the nation’s largest health law educational organization.



"As one of the nation’s leading providers of addiction treatment, having a legal powerhouse like Hal is an essential asset to the leadership team,” said Dr. Tom Britton, AAC CEO. “As we continue to grow as a company, his invaluable legal expertise will support our efforts as we move forward.”

Prior to joining AAC, McCard most recently served as counsel for Spencer Fane Bone McAllester where he advised the national firm’s health law practice in Nashville. During his career, he’s also supported several large health systems, including Quorum Health Corporation as Senior Vice President and General Counsel, a privately held company with 22 hospitals and 15 outpatient centers in 13 states, where he played an integral role in establishing the legal department. He also spent nine years at Community Health Systems, one of the nation’s leading operators of general acute care hospitals, where he served as Vice President and Deputy General Counsel of Operations.

‘I’m looking forward to integrating legal operations with AAC’s industry-leading treatment and recovery platform to help drive quality and value-based innovation throughout our programs,” said McCard. “I hope to bring my depth of experience and proven record in successfully partnering the legal function with business operations to drive AAC’s clinical success. It’s a pivotal time to be in the addiction treatment and recovery field, and I’m anticipating many opportunities to contribute. Those we serve on their journey to recovery deserve no less than our best.”

McCard is also a frequent speaker and published author on federal healthcare regulations, fraud and abuse topics. He holds a Juris Doctorate from The Walter F. George School of Law and a bachelor’s in Psychology from Princeton University.

