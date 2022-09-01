Single-cell Analysis Market worth $6.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report "Single-cell Analysis Market by Cell Type (Human, Animal, Microbial), Product (Consumables, Instrument), Technique (Flow Cytometry, NGS, PCR, Microscopy, MS), Application (Research, Medical), End User (Pharma, Biotech, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2026", is projected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2026 from USD 3.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.

Single-Cell Analysis Market Dynamics:

DRIVER: Growing prevalence of cancer

RESTRAINTS: High cost of single-cell analysis products

OPPORTUNITY: High growth potential of single-cell sequencing

Growth in this market is mainly driven by factors such as technological advancements in single-cell analysis products coupled with increasing R&D in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, growing focus on personalized medicine, growth in stem cell research, and the rising prevalence of cancer. However, the high cost of single-cell analysis products is a major factor hampering the growth of the single-cell analysis market.

Based on products, the single-cell analysis market is segmented into consumables and instruments. Consumables accounted for the largest share of 67.4% of the single-cell analysis market in 2020. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the frequent purchase of these products compared to instruments, which are considered a one-time investment. The wide applications of consumables in research and genetic exploration, exosome analysis, and isolation of RNA and DNA are also expected to drive market growth.

Based on cell type, the single-cell analysis market is segmented into human cells, animal cells, and microbial cells. The human cells segment accounted for the largest share of 51.6% of the single-cell analysis market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high utilization of human cells in research laboratories and academic institutes.

Based on technique, the single-cell analysis market is segmented into flow cytometry, NGS, PCR, microscopy, mass spectrometry, and other techniques. The flow cytometry segment accounted for the largest market share of 29.7% in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the wide usage of flow cytometry in detecting and measuring the physical and chemical characteristics of a population of cells or particles.

Based on applications, the single-cell analysis market is segmented into research and medical applications. The research applications segment accounted for the largest share of 68.3% of the single-cell analysis market in 2020. Increasing government initiatives in stem cell research and the wide usage of single-cell analysis in cancer research are the major factors driving the growth of the research applications segment.

Based on end users, the single-cell analysis market is segmented into academic & research laboratories, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, and cell banks & IVF centers. In 2020, the academic & research laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the single-cell analysis market. Factors such as growth in funding for life science research and the increasing number of medical colleges and universities are driving the growth of this end-user segment.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

Based on region, the single-cell analysis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of 44.9% of the global single-cell analysis market in 2020. This market is expected to reach USD 2,520.2 million by 2026 from an estimated USD 1,282.2 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.5%. North America’s prominence in this market is mainly attributed to the presence of key market players, coupled with increasing R&D expenditure and federal funding.

