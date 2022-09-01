Correction of conversion price in company announcement 16/2022

English Danish

In company announcement no. 16/2022, it was incorrectly announced that all bonds for 39,234,983,05 DKK that are to be converted by Thoraso ApS (closely related to chairman Henrik Hougaard) will be converted at price 49.21. The correct is conversion of bonds for 19,896,000 DKK will be at price 49.21, and bonds for 19,338,983.05 will be at price 57.25.

Best regards,

FirstFarms A/S

For further information:

Please visit our website www.firstfarms.com or contact CEO Anders H. Nørgaard on phone +45 75 86 87 87.

About FirstFarms:

FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company. We operate FirstFarms with responsibility for the surrounding communities, and we deliver highest quality which is primarily sold locally. We act on new opportunities, that create value for our investors and for the surroundings. Every day, we work on creating a more sustainable company.

Attachment