MacroGenics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ROCKVILLE, MD, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company's management will participate in the following investor conferences in September 2022:

Citi 17 th Annual BioPharma Conference (Boston). MacroGenics’ President & Chief Executive Officer, Scott Koenig, M.D., Ph.D., will participate in the Bispecific Panel on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 2:40 pm ET. Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings.

H.C. Wainwright 24 th Annual Global Investment Conference (New York) . MacroGenics' President & Chief Executive Officer, Scott Koenig, M.D., Ph.D. will provide a corporate overview on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 10:30 am ET. MacroGenics' management will also participate in one-on-one meetings.

Guggenheim Nantucket Therapeutics Conference. MacroGenics' President & Chief Executive Officer, Scott Koenig, M.D., Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat on September 28, 2022, at 2:30 pm ET and participate in one-on-one meetings.

Webcasts of the above will be made available under “Events & Presentations” in the Investor Relations section of MacroGenics’ website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm . The Company maintains archived replays of webcasts on its website for 30 days after the conference.

About MacroGenics, Inc.

