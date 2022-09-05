VCSEL Market Projected to Reach worth $3.3 billion by 2026 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCSEL Market by Type, Material (GaAs, InP), Wavelength, Application (Sensing, Data Communication, Industrial Heating & Printing, Emerging), Data Rate, Industry, and Region (2021-2026)", Major vendors in the VCSEL market include Lumentum (US), II-VI Incorporated (US), ams (Austria), TRUMPF (Germany), Broadcom (US), Vertilite (China), Coherent (US), Alight Technologies (Denmark), Connector Optics (Russia), VERTILAS (Germany), WIN Semiconductors (Taiwan), IQE (UK), Ricoh (Japan) and OptiGOT (Sweden).

Expected Market - $3.3 Billion by 2026



Projected to grow from - $1.4 billion in 2021



At a CAGR – 18.8%



Market Size Available for Year – 2017-2026



Base Year – 2020



Forecast Period – 2021-2026



Segments Covered - Type, Material, Wavelength, Application, Data Rate, Industry, and Geography



Geographic regions covered - North America, APAC, Europe, and RoW



Lumentum (US) is a global technology firm that develops and manufactures optical communication products and industrial lasers. The company was formed as a result of the spin-off of the JDS Uniphase’s (US) business segments into two companies—Viavi Solutions (US) and Lumentum. Lumentum operates through two business segments—Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The company offers VCSELs through its Optical Communications business segment. This segment provides optical transceivers that are equipped with VCSELs, and subsystems for telecom, data center, enterprise, metro optics, and other applications. The Lasers segment provides various commercial, as well as 3D sensing and industrial diode lasers. Diode lasers offered by the company include edge-emitting diode laser, fiber-coupled diode laser, and VCSELs. The wavelength of these VCSELs is 850 nm and is made of gallium arsenide (GaAs). The VCSELs offered by the company have a data rate in the range of 25 Gb/s to 50 Gb/s.

The company has manufacturing facilities in China, Italy, Japan, Thailand, the UK, and the US. The major customers of the company are Alphabet (US), Apple (US), Cisco Systems (US), and Huawei Technologies (China). Apple was the largest customer of the company in 2020, with 26% net revenue generated from Apple. Some subsidiaries of the company are Lumentum Asia Limited (Hong Kong), Lumentum Canada Ltd., Lumentum Japan Inc., Lumentum Netherlands B.V., and Oclaro Germany GmbH. The company has a presence in the Americas, APAC, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

This report categorizes the VCSEL market based on type, material, wavelength, application, data rate, industry, and geography.

VCSEL Market, by Type:

Single-Mode



Multimode



Impact of COVID-19 on different types of VCSELs



VCSEL Market, by Material:



Gallium Arsenide (GaAs)



Indium Phosphide (InP)



Others



VCSEL Market, by Wavelength:



Red



Near-Infrared (NIR)



Shortwave Infrared (SWIR)



VCSEL Market, by Application:



Sensing



Data Communication



Industrial Heating & Laser Printing



Emerging & Other Applications



VCSEL Market, by Data Rate:



Upto 10 Gbps



10.1 to 25 Gbps



Above 25 Gbps



VCSEL Market, by Industry:



Consumer Electronics



Data Center



Automotive



Commercial & Industrial



Healthcare



Military



Impact of COVID-19 on different Industries



The high growth in the automotive segment is attributed to the increase in the use of VCSELs in automobiles for driver monitoring and infotainment systems. As the automotive industry is moving toward the evolution of autonomous vehicles, VCSELs are finding increased applications in systems, such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), to support this evolution. LiDAR is the latest technology used in automotive safety developments and solutions that are being developed to make solid-state LiDARs using VCSELs. The increase in transition toward the adoption of autonomous vehicles in the long term is projected to drive the growth of the segment. The increase in the importance of VCSEL for LiDAR, in-cabin monitoring/driver monitoring, and gesture recognition are expected to be the primary growth drivers during the forecast period.

The multimode VCSEL segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. In 2017, with the release of the Apple iPhone X, its 3D sensing module and multimode VCSELs witnessed an increased production, becoming more prevalent in the market. They are also increasingly used for high-power 3D ToF sensing, industrial, illumination, and LiDAR applications. The integration of 3D sensing by more smartphone manufacturers and the future applications of VCSELs in automotive LiDAR is projected to account for this growth.

