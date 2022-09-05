ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|29-Aug-22
|30,771
|€507.77
|€15,624,732.22
|30-Aug-22
|30,925
|€505.25
|€15,624,930.47
|31-Aug-22
|42,000
|€495.47
|€20,809,647.60
|1-Sep-22
|60,000
|€476.17
|€28,570,188.00
|2-Sep-22
|60,000
|€475.37
|€28,522,104.00
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
