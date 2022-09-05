ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Veldhoven, NETHERLANDS

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
29-Aug-2230,771€507.77€15,624,732.22
30-Aug-2230,925€505.25€15,624,930.47
31-Aug-2242,000€495.47€20,809,647.60
1-Sep-2260,000€476.17€28,570,188.00
2-Sep-2260,000€475.37€28,522,104.00

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

