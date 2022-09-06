AppTech Payments Corp. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. (AppTech) (NASDAQ: APCX), an innovative Fintech company powering commerce experiences, today announced its Chairman and CEO Luke D’Angelo will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place September 12-14, 2022 in New York City.



In an on-demand presentation, D’Angelo will share details on AppTech’s all-in-one commerce platform and fully integrated approach to enabling seamless, omni-channel experiences for clients and their customers. He will also share the company’s future plans and growth opportunities. The conference’s on-demand presentations will be available from 7 a.m. Eastern time on September 12, 2022 and accessed through https://journey.ct.events/view/a1bdc8ca-df90-45ae-9fd4-97a4cb02b7cc for 90-days following launch.

“We are looking forward to showcasing AppTech’s platform and its full-range of impressive commerce experiences for brands,” said D’Angelo. “Our talented team has worked diligently to build an industry disrupting platform that will deliver transformative customer experiences across a broad base of retail industries and clients, including merchants, banking institutions and business enterprises, to name a few.”

D'Angelo and Kaylei Wright, chief of staff at AppTech, will be in attendance at the conference, which will be held at Lotte New York Palace Hotel in Midtown Manhattan. They will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors to share recent company highlights and achievements along with organizational strategy for reaching future milestones and growth targets. Investors interested in scheduling meetings during the event can contact Wright at kwright@apptechcorp.com.

AppTech’s technology is rooted in a strong portfolio of patents, covering many areas, including mobile-to-mobile and computer-to-mobile payment. The company recently acquired Hothand, which brought their patent portfolio to 17 total patents. Additionally, AppTech announced a partnership in July that will expand their cross-border payment capabilities in Canada, setting the foundation for enabling a full range of stellar commerce experiences for both brands and customers across borders.

For more information about the H.C. Wainwright Conference, or to register to attend either in-person or virtually, visit https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should, will” and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the company’s control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



About AppTech Payments Corp.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) is an innovative Fintech company with an elite digital platform that powers seamless omni-channel commerce experiences for clients and their customers. AppTech is developing a transformative digital payments and banking all-in-one platform that will upend the Fintech industry. Our embedded, highly secure platform drives B2B, B2C and P2P capabilities in Payments as a Service (PaaS) and Banking as a Service (BaaS) from crypto and contactless payment options to virtual cards, text-to-pay, mobile-to-mobile and cross-border remittance.

