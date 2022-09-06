IDEX Biometrics Capital Markets Day 13 September 2022 in Oslo

OSLO, Norway, 6 September 2022—IDEX Biometrics are inviting investors, analysts, and other stakeholders to a Capital Markets Day event on Tuesday 13 September 2022 at 10:00 CET.

IDEX Biometrics CEO Vince Graziani and CCO Catharina Eklof will provide a business update and the company’s view of the future of seamless and secure biometric payments and smart cards. Alongside live demonstrations of IDEX Biometric payment cards, global industry experts from our ecosystem will share how consumers are experiencing and embracing biometrically authenticated cards.

Presentations, panel discussion and subsequent Q&A will be held in English and the presentation material will be published on Euronext Oslo Børs and IDEX Biometrics website.

Date: Tuesday 13 September 2022

Time: 10:00-14:00 CET

Location: Auditorium, Haakon VIIs gate 2, Oslo



