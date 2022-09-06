UPAY Inc. commences trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market in the United States

DALLAS, Texas, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPAY Inc. (“UPAY” or the “Corporation”) (OTCQB: UPYY) is pleased to announce that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQB® Venture Market (the “OTCQB”) in the United States. The Corporation upgraded to the OTCQB from the Pink® market.

UPAY started trading on OTCQB on at 06/2021 under the symbol “UPYY” and investors can find quotes for the Corporation's common shares on the OTC Markets website.

“We are very pleased to be trading on the OTCQB, as it will facilitate trading in our stock for U.S. investors and help expand our retail and institutional base to a larger pool of investors south of the border,” said Jaco Fölscher, CEO of UPAY. “This is also an important step in our growth strategy into Africa and the U.S., as a large portion of our growth opportunities are linked to the U.S. market, considered to be one of the largest markets in the world.”



The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group and is the leading marketplace for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. The elevated compliance and quality standards required of OTCQB-listed companies provide investors with increased confidence in the companies in which they invest and are anticipated to provide the Corporation with improved visibility in the U.S. markets. Investors can find real-time Level 2 quotes and market information on the OTC Markets website.



About UPAY

UPAY is a publicly traded holding company that stands at the forefront of the fintech industry. By investing in innovative technologies that enhance our clients’ access to information and decision making tools, we provide our users with unrivaled Financial Software Platforms that produce full system automation, exciting new technologies and an unparalleled user experience. Through the use of intelligent data, we also connect our clients and consumers to one another through robust technologies within a rapidly evolving industry, ensuring maximum engagement and substantial reward. For more information, please visit us at www.upaytechnology.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook and YouTube.



Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Corporation's statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of the Corporation's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding the Corporation’s activities, including: that the Corporation's assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; general adverse market conditions and competition; the inability to finance operations and/or obtain any future strategic investment necessary to implement new technologies; the inability to build a sustainable, conscientious company with a stronger presence online through new products; the inability to obtain, or maintain, license(s); and that market conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic may negatively affect the outcome of the business or operations of the Corporation, including its results and financial condition. Except as required by securities law, the Corporation does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.





