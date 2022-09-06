Food Lion Feeds Partners with Local Schools to Tackle Hunger During the College Football Season

SALISBURY, N.C. , Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion Feeds’ Sack to Give Back program returns this fall with a record number of 33 colleges and universities coming together to nourish neighbors in need. Through the innovative effort to tackle hunger, the omnichannel retailer will donate 1,000 meals (up to 30,000 meals per school) for every quarterback sack made by the participating institution to each school’s local Feeding America® member food bank. Since 2019, Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 1.3 million meals through the campaign.

The Sack to Give Back program also kicks off in September to align with Hunger Action Month, a time when Food Lion Feeds deepens its extensive existing partnership with Feeding America to raise awareness and inspire action to help people facing impossible choices resulting from food insecurity. In 2022, Food Lion Feeds’ Sack to Give Back program has expanded from 27 to 33 teams across Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia. The unique program will benefit 16 Feeding America member food banks serving communities where each school is located.

“Food Lion is committed to fighting hunger in the towns and cities we serve, and what better way to rally support from our neighbors than in a football stadium during a quarterback sack,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “Hunger knows no boundaries, and this program enables us to educate our neighbors about food insecurity while engaging them in the fight against hunger. We wish all the participating schools a successful season both on the field and on the Sack to Give Back scoreboard.”

The participating schools and correlating food banks which will benefit from each school’s efforts are:

School School Location Food Bank Benefitting from Meal Donations Appalachian State University Boone, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC Bowie State University Bowie, MD Maryland Food Bank Catawba University Salisbury, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina Chowan University Murfreesboro, NC Food Bank of the Albemarle Clemson University Clemson, SC Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina Coastal Carolina University Conway, SC Lowcountry Food Bank East Carolina University Greenville, NC Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC Elizabeth City State University Elizabeth City, NC Food Bank of the Albemarle Elon University Elon, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC Fayetteville State University Fayetteville, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC Georgia Southern University Statesboro, GA America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia James Madison University Harrisonburg, VA Blue Ridge Area Food Bank Johnson C. Smith University Charlotte, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina Liberty University Lynchburg, VA Blue Ridge Area Food Bank Lincoln University Oxford, PA Food Bank of Delaware Livingston College Salisbury, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University Greensboro, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC North Carolina State University Raleigh, NC Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC Old Dominion University Norfolk, VA Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore Shaw University Raleigh, NC Inter-Faith Food Shuttle St. Augustine’s University Raleigh, NC Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC Towson University Towson, MD Maryland Food Bank University of Delaware Newark, DE Food Bank of Delaware University of Maryland Adelphi, MD Capital Area Food Bank University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, NC Inter-Faith Food Shuttle University of Richmond Richmond, VA Feed More University of Virginia Charlottesville, VA Blue Ridge Area Food Bank Virginia State University Petersburg, VA Feed More Virginia Tech University Blacksburg, VA Feeding Southwest Virginia Virginia Union University Richmond, VA Feed More Wake Forest University Winston-Salem, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC William and Mary College Williamsburg, VA Virginia Peninsula Foodbank Winston-Salem State University Winston-Salem, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC

