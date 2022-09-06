Food Lion Feeds Partners with Local Schools to Tackle Hunger During the College Football Season

Sack to Give Back Program helps collegiate football programs donate meals for every quarterback’s sack

SALISBURY, N.C. , Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion Feeds’ Sack to Give Back program returns this fall with a record number of 33 colleges and universities coming together to nourish neighbors in need. Through the innovative effort to tackle hunger, the omnichannel retailer will donate 1,000 meals (up to 30,000 meals per school) for every quarterback sack made by the participating institution to each school’s local Feeding America® member food bank. Since 2019, Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 1.3 million meals through the campaign.

The Sack to Give Back program also kicks off in September to align with Hunger Action Month, a time when Food Lion Feeds deepens its extensive existing partnership with Feeding America to raise awareness and inspire action to help people facing impossible choices resulting from food insecurity. In 2022, Food Lion Feeds’ Sack to Give Back program has expanded from 27 to 33 teams across Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia. The unique program will benefit 16 Feeding America member food banks serving communities where each school is located.

“Food Lion is committed to fighting hunger in the towns and cities we serve, and what better way to rally support from our neighbors than in a football stadium during a quarterback sack,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “Hunger knows no boundaries, and this program enables us to educate our neighbors about food insecurity while engaging them in the fight against hunger. We wish all the participating schools a successful season both on the field and on the Sack to Give Back scoreboard.”

The participating schools and correlating food banks which will benefit from each school’s efforts are:

SchoolSchool LocationFood Bank Benefitting from Meal Donations
Appalachian State UniversityBoone, NCSecond Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
Bowie State UniversityBowie, MDMaryland Food Bank
Catawba UniversitySalisbury, NCSecond Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
Chowan UniversityMurfreesboro, NCFood Bank of the Albemarle
Clemson UniversityClemson, SCSecond Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
Coastal Carolina UniversityConway, SCLowcountry Food Bank
East Carolina UniversityGreenville, NCFood Bank of Central & Eastern NC
Elizabeth City State UniversityElizabeth City, NCFood Bank of the Albemarle
Elon UniversityElon, NCSecond Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
Fayetteville State UniversityFayetteville, NCSecond Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC
Georgia Southern UniversityStatesboro, GAAmerica’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia
James Madison UniversityHarrisonburg, VABlue Ridge Area Food Bank
Johnson C. Smith UniversityCharlotte, NCSecond Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
Liberty UniversityLynchburg, VABlue Ridge Area Food Bank
Lincoln UniversityOxford, PAFood Bank of Delaware
Livingston CollegeSalisbury, NCSecond Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State UniversityGreensboro, NCSecond Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
North Carolina State UniversityRaleigh, NCFood Bank of Central & Eastern NC
Old Dominion UniversityNorfolk, VAFoodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore
Shaw UniversityRaleigh, NCInter-Faith Food Shuttle
St. Augustine’s UniversityRaleigh, NCFood Bank of Central & Eastern NC
Towson UniversityTowson, MDMaryland Food Bank
University of DelawareNewark, DEFood Bank of Delaware
University of MarylandAdelphi, MDCapital Area Food Bank
University of North CarolinaChapel Hill, NCInter-Faith Food Shuttle
University of RichmondRichmond, VAFeed More
University of VirginiaCharlottesville, VABlue Ridge Area Food Bank
Virginia State UniversityPetersburg, VAFeed More
Virginia Tech UniversityBlacksburg, VAFeeding Southwest Virginia
Virginia Union UniversityRichmond, VAFeed More
Wake Forest UniversityWinston-Salem, NCSecond Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
William and Mary CollegeWilliamsburg, VAVirginia Peninsula Foodbank
Winston-Salem State UniversityWinston-Salem, NCSecond Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC

About Food Lion
Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 21 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 970 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

CONTACTS:Food Lion Media Relations 
 704-245-3317
 publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com

 


