Global Pediatric Antibiotics Market to Surpass US$ 7,759.3 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Seattle, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global pediatric antibiotics market is estimated to be valued at US$ 6,478.9 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Pediatric Antibiotics Market:

Key trends in market include increasing launches of awareness campaigns for antibiotics which is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2019, Kerala State in India, as part of its antimicrobial resistance strategic action plan (KARSAP), launched mega campaign to create awareness of antibiotics among the public.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5190

Key Market Takeaways:

Global pediatric antibiotics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period due to increasing strategic collaborations by organizations for development of antibiotic treatment in pediatrics which is expected to drive the global pediatric antibiotics market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2019, The Global Antibiotic Research & Development Partnership (GARDP), a not-for-profit research and development (R&D) organization and Penta, the pediatric infectious diseases research network, had teamed up to tackle drug-resistant infections in children. The strategic collaboration aims to accelerate pediatric development of antibiotic treatments including: clinical trials designed to meet regulatory requirements; and trials with a focus on public health interventions to inform treatment guidelines.

Among Route of Administration, Intravenous segment is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global pediatric antibiotics market over the forecast period, owing to increasing product approvals which is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2021, AbbVie, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved DALVANCE (dalbavancin) for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) in pediatric patients from birth. DALVANCE is the first single-dose option administered as a 30-minute intravenous (IV) infusion for the treatment of ABSSSI caused by designated susceptible Gram-positive bacteria in pediatric patients, including infections caused by methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). DALVANCE is the first and only IV antibiotic approved for the treatment of ABSSSI with single dose regimen based on age and weight in pediatric patients, each administered over 30 minutes.

On the basis of Region, North America is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global pediatric antibiotics market over the forecast period due to increasing research and development for pediatric antibiotics. For instance, on April 6, 2022, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company initiated a Phase 1, Open-Label, Multi-Center Study to evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of single intravenous and oral doses of omadacycline in pediatric subjects with suspected or confirmed bacterial infections. Omadacycline is a tetracycline antibiotic used to treat community acquired bacterial pneumonia. This study is expected to be completed by June 2022.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global pediatric antibiotics market are Johnson & Johnson, Astellas Pharma, Inc, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Abbott., DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., Aurobindo Pharma USA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Cipla Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, and Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5190

Market Segmentation:

Global Pediatric antibiotics Market, By Infection : Acute Sinusitis Acute Otitis Media Non-Specific Upper Respiratory Tract Infections Urinary Tract Infections Others

Global Pediatric antibiotics Market, By Route of Administration : Oral Topical Intravenous Others

Global Pediatric antibiotics Market, By Distribution Channel : Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies E-Commerce

Global Pediatric antibiotics Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Nasal Polyps Treatment Market, by Drug Class, (Corticosteroids, (Nasal corticosteroids, Fluticasone, Budesonide, Mometasone, Triamcinolone, Others - Beclomethasone, Ciclesonide, etc.), Oral/Injectable Corticosteroids (Prednisone, Combination), Antibiotics, Antihistamines, Interleukin Inhibitors, (Dupilumab, Others (IL 10, IL 25 etc.)), Monoclonal Antibodies, (Mepolizumab, Omalizumab, Others), Others (Aspirin, anticholinergic agent and etc.)), by Route of Administration (Nasal, Oral, Parenteral), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030

Acne Medication Market, by Formulation (Topical, Oral, and Parenteral), by Product Type (Antibiotics, Salicylic Acid, Benzoyl Peroxide, Azelaic Acid, Anti-androgen Agents, Dapsone, and Others), by Type (Prescription and OTC), by Acne Type (Inflammatory Acne and Non-Inflammatory Acne), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter