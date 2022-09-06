Aggreko Launches New Fleet of Best-in-Class Tier 4 Final Generators

High-efficiency units comply with EPA’s stringent Tier 4 Final standards for increased performance and up to 96% lower emissions

HOUSTON, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aggreko , the world’s leading provider of mobile modular power, temperature control and energy solutions, today announces the launch and immediate availability of its Tier 4 Final-compliant generators, a lower-emission fleet of solutions ranging from 25 kW to 1200 kW.

The Tier 4 Final generators are designed to comply with the Environmental Protection Agency’s tightened emissions regulations in the United States and Canada. All units within the fleet incorporate a variety of advanced exhaust treatment processes to remove harmful pollutants. Compared to traditional generators, these systems achieve a 98% reduction in the volume of particulates and a 96% reduction in NOx emissions.

The launch of this fleet is the latest step in Aggreko’s mission to provide better options for customers that rely on mobile power solutions to reduce their operational carbon footprint without compromising reliability or negatively impacting budgets.

All units within the fleet can operate using traditional fuel sources, such as diesel, or run on bio-based liquid fuel, such as Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO). The option of utilizing alternative fuels with the new generators enables customers to reduce CO2 emissions by 60% per gallon of fuel.

The new generators prioritize efficiency, using advanced load management to minimize fuel consumption. Aggreko’s Remote Monitoring services also reduce service costs and interruptions associated with in-person service checks, ensuring that businesses can continue to operate efficiently.

Aggreko’s rental model helps companies better manage their balance sheets by avoiding large capital outlays for equipment that may be technologically surpassed in a few years and by including operations and maintenance costs in a flat rental fee.

“The launch of our new lower-emission Tier 4 Final generators couldn’t come at a more important time for our customers. With businesses across all sectors looking to reduce the environmental impact of their operations, our latest innovative power solution allows customers to dramatically cut some of the most damaging emissions – particulate matter and NOx gases – typically produced by on-site power generation. Our engineers have also prioritized making our products as robust and self-reliant as possible, which will increase efficiency and reduce O&M downtime and costs for our customers,” said Charley Royce, Managing Director, North America at Aggreko.

"Step changes in technology can cause headaches for users, requiring more advanced knowledge and technical capabilities and, in some cases, software to ensure smooth operation. At Aggreko we pride ourselves not only on being at the forefront of technology but also in having the team in place to support it, allowing our customers to meet environmental and regulatory challenges without significant investment in new equipment and training," said Geoff Bland, Product Manager for Power Generation and Energy Storage at Aggreko.

For more information about Aggreko’s Tier 4 Final fleet options, please visit link .

About Aggreko

Aggreko is a world-leading provider of mobile modular power, temperature control and energy services. Operating in a rapidly changing energy market, our priority is to support our customers through the energy transition by providing cost-effective and flexible answers to the simple or complex challenges our customers face.

Founded in Scotland in 1962, Aggreko has grown from a small local business to a global energy pioneer, employing more than 6,000 people. Headquartered in Glasgow, we’ve remained true to our roots, and have operations in over 204 locations, ready to deliver energy solutions to every corner of the globe.

Aggreko creates bespoke solutions to provide all electricity, heating and cooling needs using the latest fuels and storage solutions. This is powered by our trademark passion, unrivaled international experience, and local knowledge.

We recognize our position as partners in the energy transition and are constantly evolving our products to provide better solutions no matter the sector.

For more information, please visit our local website at: www.aggreko.com .

