Popular Budgeting App EveryDollar, by Ramsey Solutions, Is Officially Available for Individual Purchase at Lower Price

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The premium version of EveryDollar, Ramsey Solutions’ zero-based budgeting app with more than 3 million downloads, is now available for individual purchase for $79.99 per year or $12.99 per month. The on-the-go budgeting tool launched in 2015 and continues to meet users’ needs for creating and maintaining a monthly budget.

Key updates to the premium version of EveryDollar include:

Access to free financial coaching by Ramsey’s in-house certified coaches

Paycheck planning to budget for irregular income

One-click tracking suggestions for expenses

Goal planning to save for specific purchases or to pay off debt

A new mobile platform with an updated layout to see more of your budget

An updated web layout to easily switch between the Summary, Transactions or Accounts view

“I’ve got over 400 apps on my phone, but EveryDollar is by far the one I use the most,” said George Kamel, personal finance expert and cohost of “The Ramsey Show.” “Not only does it make budgeting easy, but the developers listen to the needs of our audience and make improvements based on their feedback.”

“My number one piece of advice when it comes to handling your money is getting on a budget,” said Rachel Cruze, national bestselling author and personal finance expert. “You have to be intentional with every single transaction, and EveryDollar is the only app I trust and use on a consistent basis to stay on track financially.

To try EveryDollar's premium budgeting features and get a free trial at any time, visit everydollar.com.

About EveryDollar

From any device, EveryDollar is the free, on-the-go budgeting tool that makes it simple for anyone to show their money who’s in charge. Since 2015, EveryDollar has helped budgeters create custom monthly budgets using the zero-based budgeting method.

About Ramsey Solutions

Ramsey Solutions exists for those outside its walls, empowering people in the areas of money, business, leadership, career and mental wellness. Through its multimedia platforms, Ramsey shares life-changing content with millions every day. Ramsey’s products and world-class speakers and authors bring hope to people in every stage of life. The 1,100 Ramsey team members are committed to applying biblically based principles to work that matters. For more information, visit ramseysolutions.com.

