Director/PDMR Shareholding

Kent, UNITED KINGDOM

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

 

Notification of Transactions of a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)

 

 

The Company notifies the following changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company of Victoria Hyde, a PDMR, arising from Recruitment Awards granted under the Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSBP) on 5 September 2022 at a price of £5.40 per Share being the average closing price of the Shares over the three Dealing Days prior to the date of grant.

 

The purpose of the Recruitment Awards under the DSBP is to provide shares equivalent to the value of shares forfeited, which will be subject to the same vesting timeframes and holding periods as the original awards. DSBP awards will not be subject to performance conditions. 

 

Victoria Hyde was appointed Deputy Chief Financial Officer (a newly created role reporting to the Chief Financial Officer) and a member of the Group Executive Committee.

 

 

Name Number of Shares acquired
PDMRs
Victoria Hyde18,420

 

 

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Victoria Hyde

 
   

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusDeputy Chief Financial Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or  auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table   

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 5 September 2022Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:



Grant of Recruitment Awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£5.4018,420£99,468
Aggregated£5.4018,420£99,468
         
 

 

 

 

 

Notes to Editors

 

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.