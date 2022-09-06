OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)

The Company notifies the following changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company of Victoria Hyde, a PDMR, arising from Recruitment Awards granted under the Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSBP) on 5 September 2022 at a price of £5.40 per Share being the average closing price of the Shares over the three Dealing Days prior to the date of grant.

The purpose of the Recruitment Awards under the DSBP is to provide shares equivalent to the value of shares forfeited, which will be subject to the same vesting timeframes and holding periods as the original awards. DSBP awards will not be subject to performance conditions.

Victoria Hyde was appointed Deputy Chief Financial Officer (a newly created role reporting to the Chief Financial Officer) and a member of the Group Executive Committee.

Name Number of Shares acquired PDMRs Victoria Hyde 18,420

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Victoria Hyde





2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Deputy Chief Financial Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 5 September 2022 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Recruitment Awards Price Volume Total £5.40 18,420 £99,468 Aggregated £5.40 18,420 £99,468

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC

Nickesha Graham-Burrell, t: 01634 835 796

Group Head of Company Secretariat

Investor relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838973

Brunswick

Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.