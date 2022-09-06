SurgePays to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference

BARTLETT, Tenn., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (Nasdaq: SURG) (“SurgePays” or the “Company”), a technology and telecommunications company focused on the underbanked and underserved, today announced that CEO Brian Cox will present at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference.



Event: H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference Date: September 12th - 14th, 2022 Presentation: Monday, September 12 @ 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Lotte New York Plaza Hotel

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

For details or to register to attend please visit https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

Access to a public webcast of the presentation will be available at https://ir.surgepays.com/



About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays is a technology and telecommunications company focused on the on underbanked and underserved. SurgePhone wireless companies provide mobile broadband to low-income consumers nationwide. SurgePays fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. SurgePays is aggressively cornering the underbanked market directly to the consumer and in the stores where they shop. Please visit www.SurgePays.com for more information.

