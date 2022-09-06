ROHM Partners with Nanjing SemiDrive Technology Ltd., China’s SoC Manufacturer of Next-Generation Cockpits, to Develop Automotive Solutions

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global semiconductor supplier ROHM, together with SemiDrive Technology, a leading automotive-grade chip vendor in China, today announced that they have signed an advanced technology development partnership for the automotive field.

ROHM and SemiDrive have been engaged in a technology exchange since 2019, mainly on the development of applications for vehicle cockpits. As the first fruits of this effort, SemiDrive’s automotive SoC (X9 series) solution board equipped with ROHM’s PMIC is now available as a solution.

SemiDrive’s latest automotive SoCs (X9 series) have already been adopted by a number of automakers to provide advanced functionality for cockpits and other vehicle applications. At the same time, ROHM’s SerDes IC achieves low power consumption by optimizing the video transmission rate, while ROHM’s PMICs not only integrate the power supply system and functions required for SoC, but a high-speed response function as well that improves power conversion efficiency and reduces component count. Both products combine low-noise technology and compliance with the ISO 26262 functional safety standard, maximizing the specifications for automotive SoC, contributing to greater energy savings, miniaturization, and safety in vehicle applications. Through this partnership, the two companies will continue to contribute to technological innovation in the automotive field by collaborating in a wide range of areas, such as car infotainment, connectivity, ADAS, and autonomous driving.

Maggie Qiu, CEO, Nanjing SemiDrive Technology Ltd.

As vehicles become increasingly smart, so too does the demand for car electronics and components. We are very pleased to be partnering with ROHM, a world-renowned semiconductor manufacturer. Working together will allow us to develop a domain controller solution for digital cockpits that meets both market and customer demands. At the same time, we look forward to broadening and deepening our partnership with ROHM in the future.

Kazuhide Ino, Managing Executive Officer, CSO, ROHM Co., Ltd.

We are delighted to partner with SemiDrive, a company with extensive experience in automotive SoCs. As ADAS evolves and cockpits become more multifunctional, the performance of vehicle cameras and video transmission technology must improve, increasing the role of semiconductors such as SerDes ICs. To this end, we will continue to deepen exchanges with SemiDrive and accelerate the development of a wide range of products utilizing ROHM’s cutting-edge technologies that can contribute to the further evolution of electric vehicles by providing solutions that combine peripheral components.

SemiDrive’s X9H Solution Board Equipped with ROHM Products

In addition to SemiDrive’s cockpit SoC X9H, a solution board is available that incorporates memory, an audio I/F, Ethernet port, and communication module, together with ROHM’s SerDes IC (for display/camera) and PMIC. This makes it possible to offer a cockpit solution that allows up to four screen projections.

Users can run multiple operating systems (OS) on a single X9H based on SemiDrive’s unique hardware virtualization support capabilities and share access to CPU/GPU and other resources through the built-in hardware security management module. At the same time, using pin-to-pin compatible products allows all-round upgrades in performance and applications to be quickly changed without circuit modifications.

SemiDrive's X9 Series of Automotive SoCs

ROHM’s SerDes IC and PMIC

SerDes ICs that provide high-speed data transmission and PMICs that manage multiple power supply systems are increasingly being used in cockpits and other vehicle applications. For more information, refer to these news releases:

About SemiDrive Technology

SemiDrive is committed to providing high-performance and high-reliability automotive-grade chips for future smart travel and has become the first “four-certification-in-one” automotive-grade chip enterprise. SemiDrive has successively obtained such certifications as ISO 26262 ASIL D highest functional safety process, AEC-Q100 reliability, ISO 26262 functional safety product and Commercial Encryption Product Certification of China. The products of SemiDrive and its solutions have covered four major businesses: intelligent e-cockpit, autopilot, central gateway and high-performance MCU, and oriented to each core application scenario of future intelligent vehicle. SemiDrive has achieved the mass production in automotive-grade chips, served more than 260 clients and covered more than 80% of auto manufacturers in China. Please visit SemiDrive’s website for more information: https://www.semidrive.com

About ROHM Co., Ltd.

ROHM, a leading semiconductor and electronic component manufacturer, was established in 1958. From the automotive and industrial equipment markets to the consumer and communication sectors, ROHM supplies ICs, discretes, and electronic components featuring superior quality and reliability through a global sales and development network. Our strengths in the analog and power markets allow us to propose optimized solutions for entire systems that combine peripheral components (i.e., transistors, diodes, resistors) with the latest SiC power devices as well as drive ICs that maximize their performance. Please visit ROHM’s website for more information: https://www.rohm.com

Terminology

SerDes IC: A generic term for ICs typically used in pairs to convert communication methods for the purpose of high-speed data transmission. The serializer converts data into a form that can be easily transmitted at high speed (parallel-to-serial data) while the deserializer converts the transmitted data back to its original form (serial-to-parallel data).

PMIC (Power Management IC): An IC that contains multiple power supply systems and functions for power management and sequence control on a single chip. It is becoming more commonplace in applications with multiple power supply systems in both the automotive and consumer sectors by significantly reducing space and development load vs. conventional circuit configurations using individual components (i.e., DC/DC, LDO, discretes).

