Raj Dayalan Joins Perella Weinberg Partners as Partner

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ: PWP), a leading global independent advisory firm, announced today that Raj Dayalan has joined the Firm as a Partner in its Advisory Business.



Based in Los Angeles, Mr. Dayalan will work within the Firm’s Technology Group and provide strategic and financial advice to clients across North America.

Mr. Dayalan joins PWP with nearly two decades of investment banking experience, advising corporate and private equity clients on M&A and financing transactions, across various subsectors of Telecommunications, Media and Technology (TMT). His current coverage efforts are largely centered around application software and B2B2C Internet, with a particular emphasis on marketing and advertising technology, data and analytics, and marketing services.

“We are delighted to welcome Raj to our Firm,” said Peter Weinberg, Chief Executive Officer of PWP. “Raj has an impressive track record of advising clients across the broader TMT space. His experience and trusted industry knowledge will be critical as we continue to expand our Firm’s footprint in the Technology sector and broaden our expertise and capabilities in this complex and continually evolving area.”

Prior to joining PWP, Mr. Dayalan served as Managing Director and Co-Head of Internet & Related Software at JMP Securities. Previously, he was a Managing Director with Rothschild’s Technology Group, and before that, he served as Co-Head of Internet investment banking at Houlihan Lokey. He spent nearly a decade at UBS Investment Bank and served as Executive Director in the firm’s Global Technology Group. Earlier in his career, he held senior business development roles in the application software industry, after working as an investment banking analyst at both Deutsche Bank Securities and Salomon Brothers. Mr. Dayalan holds an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management and a BA from the University of California, Irvine.

About PWP

Perella Weinberg Partners is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and the financial sponsor community. The firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in the most active industry sectors and global markets. With approximately 600 employees, PWP currently maintains offices in New York, Houston, London, Calgary, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Paris, Munich, and San Francisco.

