Daniel Avrutsky Joins Perella Weinberg as Partner

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perella Weinberg Partners (Nasdaq: PWP), a leading global independent advisory firm, announced today that Daniel Avrutsky has joined the Firm as a Partner.

Based in New York, Mr. Avrutsky joins the Firm’s Technology business and will provide strategic and financial advice to clients in the software sector, with a focus on human capital management, the future of work, and AI.

Mr. Avrutsky joins Perella Weinberg from Jefferies where he focused on Software advisory.

"We're excited to welcome Daniel to the Firm," said Andrew Bednar, Chief Executive Officer of Perella Weinberg. "Daniel has established himself as a leading expert in software, particularly at the intersection of workforce technology and AI. His deep expertise and the relationships he's cultivated position him perfectly to serve clients in one of the most critical and rapidly evolving areas of enterprise software. As AI fundamentally reshapes how organizations operate and compete, and as companies reimagine the very nature of work itself, Daniel's insight will be invaluable in helping clients navigate these transformative shifts and capitalize on unprecedented opportunities."

Mr. Avrutsky holds an MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business and a BA in Mathematics and Economics from Duke University.

About Perella Weinberg

Perella Weinberg is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, financial sponsors, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. The Firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in some of the most active industry sectors and global markets. With approximately 700 employees, Perella Weinberg currently maintains offices in New York, London, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Paris, Chicago, Munich, Palm Beach, Denver, Calgary, and Greenwich.

