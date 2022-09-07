Tri Pointe Homes Earns 2022 Best Workplace in Construction Recognition From Great Place to Work and Fortune

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes® (NYSE: TPH), one of the largest homebuilders in the US, announced today its recognition as a Best Workplace in Construction™ for 2022-2023. Based on an analysis of survey responses from over 25,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the construction industry, the award reflects Tri Pointe Homes’ people-first philosophy coupled with its proactive approach to addressing several challenges in the construction industry, including labor shortages.



“We celebrate all the great awards our company receives throughout the year and the Best Workplace in Construction™ honor really stands out because of the major pain points the industry has faced and the thoughtful and hard work required to surmount those obstacles,” said Tom Mitchell, president and chief operating officer of Tri Pointe Homes. “We will continue to support our team members in every way possible, cultivating a passionate work culture, which is one of the key brand pillars that defines Tri Pointe Homes. But we will also look outward to grow and advocate for our critically important industry, knowing that the efforts we make now will be crucial for its future growth.”

In June 2022, the 16th consecutive month that construction job resignations outpaced or equaled layoffs and discharges1, the number of jobseekers with construction experience plunged to a record low, according to an analysis of federal employment data released by the Associated General Contractors of America2. To combat labor shortages by cultivating the construction talent pipeline, Tri Pointe Homes is taking several steps, including developing a college relations program that the company will pilot with select divisions in 2023. In select divisions, the homebuilder has also created a new construction apprentice position, which will become a feeder path to higher job levels, possibly including assistant construction manager.

Moreover, Tri Pointe is focusing on internal promotion. For the period from July 1, 2021 to July 1, 2022, 100 percent of Tri Pointe Homes’ senior construction manager positions and 75 percent of director/vice president positions were filled by internal team member promotions. “We have promoted 16 individuals across the company this year to senior construction manager, a position in which they are available to help successfully onboard, train and mentor other team members,” said Heather Breidenthal, chief human resources officer of Tri Pointe Homes. “That has been a game changer for us. Professional development is a huge focus, but compensation will always be at the top of the list for employees. One team member said that, despite only having a high school diploma, he was fortunate enough to make more than most individuals with college degrees.”

Great Place to Work Certification™, the global benchmark for identifying outstanding employee experiences, is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike with more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries applying for certification every year. According to Great Place to Work® research3, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company. Additionally, employees at Certified™ workplaces are 93 percent more likely to look forward to going to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn an equitable share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance of being promoted.

Tri Pointe Homes’ certification process earlier this year revealed that 90 percent of employees at the homebuilder say it is a great place to work compared to 59 percent of employees at a typical US-based company. Ninety-six percent of team members said they were made to feel welcome when they joined the company, and 93 percent said they were proud to tell others they work there.

To view Tri Pointe Homes’ company profile and Best Workplaces in Construction™ results, please visit https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/7010924 and https://www.greatplacetowork.com/best-workplaces/construction/2022.

About Tri Pointe Homes®

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019. The company made Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list, was named as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company in both 2021 and 2022 and was selected by Great Place to Work® as a Best Workplace for Millennials™ and Best Workplace in Construction™ company in 2022. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com .

About the Best Workplaces in Construction™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces in Construction™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from over 25,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the construction industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

