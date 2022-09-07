Beam Global Receives Sustainability Initiative of the Year Award

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM , BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media, announced receiving the Sustainability Initiative of the Year award from the Business Intelligence Group in the 2022 Sustainability Awards program. The Sustainability Awards honor those people, teams and organizations who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice or overall mission.



Beam Global set the world record for the longest flight in a production electric aircraft powered by off-grid, renewable solar energy, proving zero emissions aviation is here.

Starting in Fresno, the Pipistrel Alpha Electro aircraft flew across Central California with stops in Madera, Merced, Modesto and Lodi before following the same flight path back to Fresno. Beam Global partnered with Pilot Joseph Oldham, Founder and CEO of New Vision Aviation, to make the trip possible. EV ARC™ electric vehicle charging equipment was rapidly deployed at several airports, and in some cases relocated during the record breaking effort, to support the multi-leg flight, demonstrating that airports can support the electrification of aviation without construction, electrical work or large utility charges.

“This historic world record marked the start of a new chapter for zero emissions aviation while breaking down the barriers to rapid adoption of commercially available clean aircraft. Our products make airport charging infrastructure available now, ushering in a new level of aviation access for rural and suburban denizens,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “There are around twenty thousand public and private airports across the U.S. and we want to make clean, impact free charging infrastructure available to all of them.”

“We are proud to reward and recognize Beam Global for their sustainability efforts,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that their vision and strategy will continue to deliver results toward a cleaner, more sustainable world. Congratulations!”

“I’m thrilled Beam Global was recognized for our record-setting flight. It was a defining milestone for sustainable aviation and for establishing the Central Valley as a forward-thinking region for propelling the electrification of aviation ahead at an accelerated pace,” said Pilot Joseph Oldham, Founder and CEO of New Vision Aviation. “Our goal with this accomplishment was to raise awareness of the urgent need for more clean transportation options—and show the world that it is possible.”

Non-profit New Vision Aviation sees California’s Central Valley as an emerging innovation hub for the electrification of aviation and oversees educational programs for disadvantaged youth to inspire and train them for careers in clean aviation.

Currently, 61% of electricity from the grid in the U.S. is sourced from fossil fuels and 29% of greenhouse gas emissions comes from the transportation sector according to a U.S. EPA report on Sources of Greenhouse Gas Emissions. As the momentum behind the electrification of transportation continues to grow globally, this world record highlights the coming renewable revolution of air travel ushering in a new era of clean transportation.



About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology leader providing innovative, sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media. Core platforms include Beam EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® sustainable EV charging systems, Beam AllCell™ high-performance energy storage solutions, energy resiliency and disaster preparedness products and a deep patent library.

Beam EV ARC™ EV charging infrastructure systems support any quality brand EV charging service equipment, and Beam AllCell™ battery solutions power micro-mobility, terrestrial EVs, aviation, maritime and recreational vehicles as well as stationery and energy-security platforms.

Beam develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean mobility solutions that protect the environment, save customers time and money, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego and Chicago, the company produces Made-in-America products with the mission to Lead the World to Clean Mobility. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.



Forward-Looking Statements



This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations, including, but not limited to the following statements: statements regarding the proposed acquisition, its expected benefits, the acquisition’s anticipated timing, and the anticipated future financial performance as a result of the acquisition. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global's actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that the proposed acquisition of AllCell will be completed. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

