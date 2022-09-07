Cross Keys Capital Advises Morristown Ophthalmology Associates, P.A., in Its Partnership with Spectrum Vision Partners

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cross Keys Capital, LLC ("Cross Keys"), a leading independent investment banking firm providing M&A advisory services to physician group practices, healthcare services companies, and healthcare IT companies, is pleased to announce it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Morristown Ophthalmology Associates, P.A., (“Morristown Ophthalmology"), located in Morristown, New Jersey, in its partnership with Spectrum Vision Partners ("SVP"), a portfolio company of Blue Sea Capital.

Morristown Ophthalmology is a premier provider of ophthalmic and retina care in the greater Morristown area. Morristown Ophthalmology provides a variety of services including Lasik, cataracts, comprehensive eye care, retina services, glaucoma treatment, and cornea services, as well as an in-office optical boutique. The deal team consisted of Bill Britton, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Chris Gammill, Vice President, and Roy Barnes, Senior Analyst.

Led by Dr. Jeffrey Reisman, a board-certified ophthalmologist, Morristown Ophthalmology is comprised of two associate ophthalmologists, a retina surgeon, and an optometrist. The practice was established in 1972 and operates exclusively from its sole clinic location. Morristown Ophthalmology has been serving patients at its new state-of-the-art facility at 131 Madison Avenue, Morristown, New Jersey, since 2016.

“We are very pleased to welcome Morristown Ophthalmology Associates to OCLI Vision,” said Tom Burke, SVP’s CEO. “The team at Morristown fully aligns with our goals of providing outstanding eye care to the populations we serve.”

Bill Britton, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Cross Keys commented, "Morristown Ophthalmology Associates expands Spectrum’s impressive northeastern footprint into northern New Jersey, with a group of high-quality physicians and an unmatched reputation in the area."

“Morristown is committed to providing the highest level of care possible, our goals and vision align perfectly with OCLI Vision and their renowned providers and surgeons” said Jeffrey Reisman, MD.

About Spectrum Vision Partners

Spectrum Vision Partners (SVP) (www.spectrumvisionpartners.com) is a leading management services organization, serving the ophthalmology sector. With nearly 1,300 employees providing world-class practice management and administrative solutions to a network of nationally renowned, multi-specialty ophthalmologists in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, SVP supports more than 45 clinic locations, five state-licensed ambulatory surgery centers, six refractive suites, and over 110 surgeons, doctors and other medical professionals. SVP provides a comprehensive set of business support functions, including billing and collections, credential services, marketing, physician recruitment, ASC development, financial and accounting services, benefits and payroll management and information technology. The company’s corporate service center is located at 825 East Gate Boulevard, Suite 111, Garden City, New York, 11530.

About Blue Sea Capital

Blue Sea Capital (www.blueseacapital.com) is a private equity firm based in West Palm Beach, Florida, that invests in growth-oriented lower middle market companies valued up to $250 million. The firm has more than $750 million in assets under management and invests across three industry verticals: aerospace & defense, healthcare, and industrial growth. Blue Sea Capital’s strategy is to partner with talented managers and differentiated companies, typically as the first or second institutional investor, and deliver strategic and operational value-add that drives growth acceleration, industry out-performance and business.

About Cross Keys Capital

Cross Keys Capital is a leading middle market investment bank providing merger and acquisition advisory services to established businesses in areas including healthcare, business services, niche manufacturing, and information technology. The firm’s healthcare practice is a leader nationally at representing private physician group practices including Ophthalmology, Retina, Anesthesiology, Radiology, Allergy, ENT, Cardiology, Dental, Dermatology, Home Care, Orthopedics, Oncology, Urology, OBGYN, Infusion, Physical Therapy, Plastic Surgery, Primary Care, Urgent Care, and Veterinary, as well as a variety of other healthcare services providers and healthcare technology companies in the burgeoning areas of cost containment, education, data and workflow process management. The firm’s extensive experience and track record in advising physician practices are unrivaled by any other middle market investment banking firm in the nation – Cross Keys has completed the sale or merger of over 75 transactions of independent physician group practices, healthcare services providers and healthcare technology companies. For more information on Cross Keys Capital’s perspectives on Healthcare M&A and the sale of physician practices, please visit our website at www.ckcap.com or contact Bill Britton, Managing Director, at 954-410-1936.