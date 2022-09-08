Verusen Appoints Rebecca Schuette as Senior Vice President of Marketing

ATLANTA, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verusen, a leader in materials intelligence, today announced that Rebecca Schuette has been named the new Senior Vice President of Marketing for the company. Rebecca will report directly to Paul Noble, Verusen Founder and CEO.



As SVP of Marketing at Verusen, Rebecca is responsible for leading marketing initiatives to expand brand awareness and lead generation for Verusen. Verusen’s innovative technology uses artificial intelligence to provide visibility, digitization, and prediction of materials data and inventory for complex supply chains.

Rebecca brings years of startup and ad agency experience to Verusen. She has helped drive growth for B2B and B2C organizations. Her broad marketing background includes extensive experience with paid, earned, and owned media campaigns that generated significant demand and sales.

“I am thrilled to join Verusen during a time of explosive growth for the company. I’m looking forward to generating brand awareness and driving demand generation so that Verusen can help more manufacturers achieve Material Truth, ensuring they have the materials they need, where and when they need them,” said Rebecca Schuette. “In this era of supply chain disruption, I’m proud to work with an organization that is helping to bring clarity to a complex industry.”

Most recently, Schuette was Vice President of Marketing at KUDO, a multilingual meeting SaaS company built around a B2B managed marketplace powered by the largest network of on-demand conference interpreters. Before that role, Rebecca was VP of Marketing for SmartBooks, a SaaS-enabled finance and HR solution for small businesses. In this role, she managed the company’s GTM strategy and developed partnerships with big brands.

Earlier, Rebecca held marketing leadership positions at mobile marketing platform Swirl, an immersive advertising pioneer, EveryScape, which builds 360-degree immersive technology, and at Digitas. In those roles, Schuette directed global marketing planning and execution, grew revenue funnels, and developed channel sales strategies.

“Effective materials intelligence is essential to facilitating smooth manufacturing processes and supply chain continuity. As Verusen continues to grow revenues and drive efforts with companies with effective materials strategies, it’s important that we also drive our marketing to new heights,” said Paul Noble, Founder & CEO of Verusen. “In hiring Rebecca Schuette as our new SVP, we are confident in her ability to build new marketing initiatives that will help increase lead generation for the company and grow Verusen’s brand awareness. We are excited to have her join our team.”

Rebecca’s hiring comes at a time of fast growth and industry recognition for Verusen. In Spring 2022, Verusen ranked #2 in the Manufacturing / Supply Chain category in the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Pacesetter awards.

Verusen was also honored (for the 3rd year running) as one of the Top 40 Innovative Technology Companies in Georgia for its contribution to innovation and economic growth within the state of Georgia’s technology sector. And Paul Noble, Verusen Founder and CEO, was named a Deeds, not Words Leadership Award nominee at the 2022 Supply Chain & Procurement Awards . This distinction goes to individuals who exemplify vision, inspiration, coordination, perseverance, and empathy.

About Verusen

Verusen is a leading Supply Chain Intelligence provider focused on helping global manufacturers streamline their supply and materials management strategy. Verusen utilizes advanced data science and artificial intelligence to harmonize disparate material data across multiple enterprise systems in order to provide complex supply chains with material truth for supply and inventory planning and procurement intelligence. This helps organizations reduce risk, optimize working capital, and ensure production uptime to meet customer needs. The result is a foundation that organizations can trust to fuel digital transformation and support supply chain maturity initiatives. Headquartered in Atlanta, Verusen has been named one of Georgia’s Top 40 Innovative Technology Companies. Visit verusen.com for more information, or follow us on Twitter at @Verusen_AI and LinkedIn .

