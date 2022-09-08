Redwood Logistics Named a Top Green Supply Chain Partner

CHICAGO, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest-growing supply chain and logistics companies, announced today that the company was named to Inbound Logistics’ 2022 list of Top Green Supply Chain Partners as part of the publication’s G75 issue. Redwood continues to introduce new offerings, such as Redwood Hyperion, that help shippers reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) and effectively track carbon output.



“Our dedication to decreasing GHG emissions in the supply chain sector enables us to get creative and find modern solutions to the carbon emissions problems of today,” said Mike Reed, Chief Product Officer, Redwood Logistics. “This recognition from Inbound Logistics reinforces the impact our offerings have in the marketplace and underscores the work we are doing.”

Redwood recently announced Redwood Hyperion, the organization’s latest sustainability innovation that provides a customizable suite of carbon visibility, reduction and offsetting tools to offer actionable insights that let shippers reach their sustainability goals. Redwood, an EPA SmartWay partner for over 10 years, also recently announced a partnership with Cloverly to provide access to high-quality carbon credits through Hyperion.

“The introduction of Redwood Hyperion allows companies to better understand their carbon footprint and make intelligent freight movement decisions moving forward,” added Reed. “The revolutionary ability to transfer and correlate broad supply chain data through RedwoodConnect™ into a diverse array of user platforms, such as Hyperion, enables actionable GHG insights that have never been seen before.”

For this year’s list of Top Green Supply Chain Partners, Inbound Logistics editors chose 75 companies that go above and beyond to make green initiatives a priority and help supply chains around the world become more sustainable. These 75 companies are committed to creating and implementing best practices that leave a positive global footprint.

About Redwood Logistics

Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 20 years. The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage, flexible freight management and logistics consulting all wrapped into a revolutionary logistics and technology delivery model—Logistics Platform as a Service (LPaaS). LPaaS utilizes an open platform for digital logistics that empowers shippers to seamlessly mix-and-match partners, technologies and solutions into their own unique digital supply chain fingerprint. Redwood connects a wide range of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry’s brightest minds. For more information, visit www.redwoodlogistics.com.