Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 1 September 2022 to 7 September 2022
Share Buyback Program
In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the third tranche of € 30 million started on 29 July 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 1 September 2022 to 7 September 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 64 030 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the third tranche of the share buyback program during the period from 1 September 2022 to 7 September 2022:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price paid (€)
|Lowest Price paid (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|1 September 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|7 187
|29.55
|30.30
|29.22
|212 376
|MTF CBOE
|4 227
|29.57
|30.30
|29.22
|124 992
|MTF Turquoise
|522
|29.53
|30.10
|29.22
|15 415
|MTF Aquis
|984
|29.56
|30.32
|29.26
|29 087
|2 September 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|7 020
|29.87
|30.10
|29.42
|209 687
|MTF CBOE
|4 745
|29.87
|30.14
|29.44
|141 733
|MTF Turquoise
|584
|29.89
|30.10
|29.60
|17 456
|MTF Aquis
|583
|29.87
|30.10
|29.54
|17 414
|5 September 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|7 100
|29.39
|29.60
|29.16
|208 669
|MTF CBOE
|4 800
|29.39
|29.60
|29.16
|141 072
|MTF Turquoise
|600
|29.40
|29.54
|29.20
|17 640
|MTF Aquis
|500
|29.40
|29.60
|29.20
|14 700
|6 September 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|7 287
|29.53
|29.76
|29.22
|215 185
|MTF CBOE
|4 439
|29.52
|29.72
|29.22
|131 039
|MTF Turquoise
|334
|29.56
|29.70
|29.42
|9 873
|MTF Aquis
|335
|29.53
|29.72
|29.34
|9 893
|7 September 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|7 260
|28.75
|29.22
|28.46
|208 725
|MTF CBOE
|4 636
|28.75
|29.14
|28.46
|133 285
|MTF Turquoise
|442
|28.73
|29.10
|28.50
|12 699
|MTF Aquis
|445
|28.75
|29.10
|28.46
|12 794
|Total
|64 030
|29.42
|30.32
|28.46
|1 883 734
As announced on 25 February 2022 and 29 July 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.
Liquidity agreement
In the context of the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 12 201 shares during the period from 1 September 2022 to 7 September 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 406 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 1 September 2022 to 7 September 2022:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|1 September 2022
|4 000
|29.94
|30.36
|29.30
|119 760
|2 September 2022
|500
|29.50
|29.50
|29.50
|14 750
|5 September 2022
|4 000
|29.36
|29.40
|29.20
|117 440
|6 September 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|7 September 2022
|3 701
|28.95
|29.10
|28.60
|107 144
|Total
|12 201
|—
|—
|—
|359 094
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|1 September 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|2 September 2022
|3 300
|30.00
|30.08
|29.70
|99 000
|5 September 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|6 September 2022
|3 105
|29.62
|29.76
|29.50
|91 970
|7 September 2022
|1
|29.10
|29.10
|29.10
|29
|Total
|6 406
|—
|—
|—
|190 999
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 89 966 shares.
On 7 September 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 408 996 own shares, or 5.78% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
