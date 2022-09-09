Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

English Dutch French

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 1 September 2022 to 7 September 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022 , the third tranche of € 30 million started on 29 July 2022 .

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 1 September 2022 to 7 September 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 64 030 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the third tranche of the share buyback program during the period from 1 September 2022 to 7 September 2022:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€) 1 September 2022 Euronext Brussels 7 187 29.55 30.30 29.22 212 376 MTF CBOE 4 227 29.57 30.30 29.22 124 992 MTF Turquoise 522 29.53 30.10 29.22 15 415 MTF Aquis 984 29.56 30.32 29.26 29 087 2 September 2022 Euronext Brussels 7 020 29.87 30.10 29.42 209 687 MTF CBOE 4 745 29.87 30.14 29.44 141 733 MTF Turquoise 584 29.89 30.10 29.60 17 456 MTF Aquis 583 29.87 30.10 29.54 17 414 5 September 2022 Euronext Brussels 7 100 29.39 29.60 29.16 208 669 MTF CBOE 4 800 29.39 29.60 29.16 141 072 MTF Turquoise 600 29.40 29.54 29.20 17 640 MTF Aquis 500 29.40 29.60 29.20 14 700 6 September 2022 Euronext Brussels 7 287 29.53 29.76 29.22 215 185 MTF CBOE 4 439 29.52 29.72 29.22 131 039 MTF Turquoise 334 29.56 29.70 29.42 9 873 MTF Aquis 335 29.53 29.72 29.34 9 893 7 September 2022 Euronext Brussels 7 260 28.75 29.22 28.46 208 725 MTF CBOE 4 636 28.75 29.14 28.46 133 285 MTF Turquoise 442 28.73 29.10 28.50 12 699 MTF Aquis 445 28.75 29.10 28.46 12 794 Total 64 030 29.42 30.32 28.46 1 883 734

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 29 July 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 12 201 shares during the period from 1 September 2022 to 7 September 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 406 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 1 September 2022 to 7 September 2022:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 1 September 2022 4 000 29.94 30.36 29.30 119 760 2 September 2022 500 29.50 29.50 29.50 14 750 5 September 2022 4 000 29.36 29.40 29.20 117 440 6 September 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 7 September 2022 3 701 28.95 29.10 28.60 107 144 Total 12 201 — — — 359 094





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 1 September 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 2 September 2022 3 300 30.00 30.08 29.70 99 000 5 September 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 6 September 2022 3 105 29.62 29.76 29.50 91 970 7 September 2022 1 29.10 29.10 29.10 29 Total 6 406 — — — 190 999

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 89 966 shares.

On 7 September 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 408 996 own shares, or 5.78% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

Related press release: 2 September 2022: Bekaert renews existing liquidity contract

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment