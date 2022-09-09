Tunnel to Towers Foundation Delivers 21 Mortgage Payoffs to Fallen First Responder Families in Honor of September 11th Anniversary

Staten Island, New York, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced today that it has paid off the mortgages held on the homes of twenty-one fallen first responder families, in honor of the twenty-first anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.

Tunnel to Towers was established in memory of fallen FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on that fateful day.

The twenty-one mortgage payoffs include the families of:

Mineral Point, Wisconsin Fire Captain Brian Cecil Busch

Joplin, Missouri Police Corporal Benjamin Cooper

Salt River, Arizona Police Officer Clayton Joel Townsend

Arvada, Colorado Police Officer Gordon Beesley

Billerica, Massachusetts Firefighter/EMT Patrick Corbett

Mesa, Arizona Fire Captain Trevor Cowley Madrid

Illinois Police Senior Master Trooper Todd Anthony Hanneken

Champaign, Illinois Firefighter Trevor Herderhorst

Portsmouth, Ohio Firefighter/EMT Edward Jay Long

Connecticut State Police Sergeant Brian Erik Mohl

Gallatin County, Montana Deputy Sheriff Jacob Otto Allmendinger

FBI Special Agent Jimmie John Daniels

Baltimore County Firefighter/Paramedic Brian Dennis Neville

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer Trainee Wolf Valmond

Yuma, Colorado Fire Captain Darcy Stallings

El Paso, Texas Fire Suppression Technician Eduardo Ramirez

Jones County, North Carolina Sheriff Danny Heath

Pennsylvania State Trooper Martin Francis Mack III

Bloom Township, Ohio Fire Lieutenant/Paramedic Ralph "Andy" Nunley

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Fallen First Responder Program pays off mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty and leave behind young children, ensuring that they will always have a place to call home. In 2021, Tunnel to Towers expanded the program to support the families of first responders who have lost their lives to 9/11 illnesses.

“When America was attacked on September 11, 2001, my brother and so many others rushed headfirst into danger and laid down their lives, trying to save as many people as they could. Twenty-one years later, I am proud to keep my brother Stephen’s memory alive by supporting the families of these heroes who have also sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Their dedication and their sacrifice will never be forgotten, and the families they left behind will always have the support of Tunnel to Towers,” said Foundation Chairman & CEO Frank Siller.

Earlier this week, the Foundation announced the establishment of the Tunnel to Towers 9/11 Institute™, the organization’s expanded effort to educate and inform future generations of the 9/11 fallen and the heroic actions that took place on September 11, 2001.

Visit T2T.org for more information on the Tunnel to Towers Foundation's programs supporting our nation's heroes, and ensuring we NEVER FORGET.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. For more than 20 years the Foundation has supported our nation’s first responders, veterans, and their families by providing these heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes. For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its commitment to DO GOOD, please visit T2T.org.

