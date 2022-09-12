Global Specialty Chemicals Market Size Worth $886.2 Billion by 2030 at a 4.3% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Report, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Segmentation)

Sandy, USA, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Specialty Chemicals Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product Type (Agrochemicals, Dyes and Pigments, Construction Chemicals, Specialty Polymers, Textile Chemicals, Base Ingredients, Surfactants, Functional Ingredients, Water Treatments, Others), By End-Use (Industrial, Construction, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Electrical & Electronics, Mining and Oilfield, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Specialty Chemicals Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 627.7 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 886.2Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.3% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

According to Custom Market Insights (CMI), this report forecasts market growth at global, regional, and country levels and discusses industry trends shaping the market over the forecast period of 2022 to 2030. We have categorized the global Specialty chemicals market report based on product type, end-use verticals, and region. This report includes market dynamics as well as recent developments in the Specialty Chemicals Market forecast from 2022 to 2030.

Specialty Chemicals Market: Overview

Specialty chemicals (called performance chemicals or effect chemicals) are widely popular in the industrial and construction sectors. Some of these include essential oils, gelatin, castor oil, and collagen. Manufacturers across the USA for Specialty chemicals are part of the Society of Chemical Manufacturers and Affiliates (SOCMA), while in the United Kingdom, these manufacturers are members of the British Association for Chemical Specialties (BACS). The Society of Chemical Manufacturers and Affiliates (SOCMA) consider Specialty chemicals to differ from regular chemicals in terms of their use, as Specialty chemicals have only one or two uses.





Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 627.7 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 886.2 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.3% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Solvay AG, Evonik Industries AG, Clariant AG, Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, KemiraOyj, LANXESS AG, Croda International Plc, Huntsman International LLC, The Lubrizol Corporation, Albemarle Corporation, and Others Key Segment By Product Type, End-Use, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Growth Factors

The Specialty chemicals are increasingly used across coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers, which has emerged as a lucrative segment for chemical manufacturers. Numerous technological advancements and innovations have a long-lasting effect on production capacity and performance enhancement. The booming infrastructural sector and real estate sector in emerging economies such as India, China, and South Africa has contributed to market growth. Cleaners and disinfectant products have witnessed massive demand in Asia and North America region, leading to numerous opportunities for local Specialty chemical manufacturers.

Restraining Factors

Besides Covid-19, which has led to unprecedented supply chain breakdown, the automotive sector suffered significantly in regards to product and demand. The global automotive product suffered heavily during the pandemic, however, the automotive sector recovered over the past year and increased production with demand for EVs has risen. Specialty chemicals are used in rubber blacks and motor oil. Also, tremendous technicalities and complex processes associated with the production of Specialty chemicals have limited their production. The availability of less expensive substitute products will add to the industry challenge.

Specialty Chemicals Market Segmentation

The Specialty Chemicals are segmented into product type and end-use vertical. Based on product type, the market is categorized into agrochemicals, dyes and pigments, construction chemicals, Specialty polymers, textile chemicals, base ingredients, surfactants, functional ingredients, water treatments and others. Moreover, based on the end-use sector, the market is categorized into, the industrial sector, the construction sector, cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceutical, electrical & electronics industry, mining and oilfield and others.

Regional Overview

The Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest market share, followed by the North American region. The United States has observed increased demand for Specialty chemicals from the residential contraction sector, thus the demand is not restricted to the developing nations. Further, the oil & gas sector along with the mining sector also saw increased demand in the Middle East and South America region. There is a rising activity in the oil refining sector over the past decade, which further contributed to substantial growth in the market. Europe will witness steady growth over the forecasted period.

Key Players Insights

Global manufacturers focus on automation to increase their productivity and boost their market competency. Also, the long-term supply agreements for raw material supply and customer retention are key elements to gain traction among end-users, which will ensure stability.

List of the prominent players in the Global Specialty Chemicals Market:

Solvay AG

Evonik Industries AG

Clariant AG

Akzo Nobel N.V.

BASF SE

KemiraOyj

LANXESS AG

Croda International Plc

Huntsman International LLC

The Lubrizol Corporation

Albemarle Corporation

Recent Development

June 2022 : UPL’s Specialty chemicals arm acquires a 100% stake in Kudos Chemie. After the acquisition, Kudos has become a step-down wholly-owned subsidiary of UPL Specialty Chemicals

: UPL’s Specialty chemicals arm acquires a 100% stake in Kudos Chemie. After the acquisition, Kudos has become a step-down wholly-owned subsidiary of UPL Specialty Chemicals July 2022: Syngene International signs a 10-year agreement with US-based firm Zoetis.“This agreement initially c on Librela paves the way for the development and manufacturing of other molecules in the coming years and is expected to be worth up to $ 500 million to Syngene over 10 years, subject to regulatory approvals and market demand,” the company said.

Browse the full “Specialty Chemicals Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product Type (Agrochemicals, Dyes and Pigments, Construction Chemicals, Specialty Polymers, Textile Chemicals, Base Ingredients, Surfactants, Functional Ingredients, Water Treatments, Others), By End-Use (Industrial, Construction, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Electrical & Electronics, Mining and Oilfield, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/specialty-chemical-market/

The Global Specialty Chemicals Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Agrochemicals

Dyes and Pigments

Construction Chemicals

Speciality Polymers

Textile Chemicals

Base Ingredients

Surfactants

Functional Ingredients

Water Treatments

Others

By End-Use

Industrial

Construction

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Electrical & Electronics

Mining and Oilfield

Others

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Specialty Chemicals Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.3% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Specialty Chemicals Market is primarily driven by the industrial and construction sectors with rising demand from the electrical and electronics sectors in recent times.

Based on product type segmentation, the agrochemicals segment was estimated to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

Based on the end-use sector, the industrial segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.

On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific region is the leading market with countries such as China and India dominating regional market growth.

