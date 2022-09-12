ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
05-Sep-2260,000 €472.2523 €28,335,138.00
06-Sep-2260,000 €477.8105 €28,668,630.00
07-Sep-2250,000 €472.2889 €23,614,445.00
08-Sep-2242,891 €474.0024 €20,330,436.94
09-Sep-2235,000 €492.9165 €17,252,077.50

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

