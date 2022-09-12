Diego Simonian Joins Perella Weinberg Partners as Partner

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ: PWP), a leading global independent advisory firm, announced today that Diego Simonian has joined the Firm as a Partner in the Advisory Business.



Based in New York, Mr. Simonian will provide strategic and financial advice with a focus on buy- and sell-side mergers and acquisitions, project and leveraged financings, private placements and restructurings for infrastructure investors, encompassing pension plans, corporate and municipal clients, and infrastructure, private equity and sovereign wealth funds. He will join the Industrials team and will work closely with PWP’s Infrastructure team in Europe and global sector teams, including the Transportation, Power, Energy/Energy Transition and Data/Communications teams.

Mr. Simonian joins PWP from J.P. Morgan, where he spent the last 23 years, most recently serving as Global Co-Head of Infrastructure Investor Coverage. Prior to that role, Mr. Simonian spent 15 years covering the Transportation and Infrastructure sectors as the Global Head of Aviation based in New York and Head of Transportation & Infrastructure for EMEA based in London. In addition, Mr. Simonian worked in J.P. Morgan’s Latin American M&A group, where he executed transactions across a number of sectors. He started his career at Citigroup, working in the company’s Buenos Aires and London offices. Mr. Simonian holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a degree in economics from Universidad Católica Argentina.

“We are excited to welcome Diego to the Firm. He brings along decades of experience and strong relationships that will enable PWP to more proactively engage with the global Infrastructure community and expand our offerings to clients across numerous sectors, including Transportation and Power,” said Peter Weinberg, Chief Executive Officer of PWP. “Diego’s sector knowledge and unique cross-border perspective position us well to provide a deeper level of industry expertise to our clients, and we look forward to working with him.”

