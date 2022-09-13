Suominen’s financial reporting in 2023

English Finnish

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on September 13, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EEST



Suominen will publish its Financial Statements Release, Half Year Financial Report and two Interim Reports in 2023 as follows:

February 3, 2023 - Financial Statements Release for 2022

May 4, 2023 - Interim Report for January-March 2023

August 9, 2023 - Half Year Financial Report for January-June 2023

October 27, 2023 - Interim Report for January-September 2023

The Annual Report for 2022 will be published during the week starting on March 6, 2023 (week 10) at the latest.

Suominen's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Suominen's Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2021 were EUR 443.2 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.





