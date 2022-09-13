Aligned to Expand Dallas-Fort Worth Metro Area Campus with Second Hyperscale Data Center

DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligned Data Centers, a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers, announces its latest expansion at the company’s 19-acre, flagship hyperscale campus in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metro Area. Once complete, DFW-02 will stand at 220,000 sq. ft. and offer 36 MW of critical capacity across 185,000 sq. ft. of data hall space. The facility will stand adjacent to Aligned’s DFW-01 data center.



“The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex has seen a steady rise in corporate relocations and expansions into the area. DFW is experiencing a record year of data center absorption as it continues its growth as a vital interconnection hub for major cloud providers, large financial and insurance firms, and top-tier technology companies,” says Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned. “The region’s booming industrial market, dense and diverse connectivity infrastructure, access to talent, pro-business environment, and abundant and affordable power, make Dallas an ideal location for Aligned to further expand its hyperscale data center campus footprint.”

The Dallas-Fort Worth data center market has grown steadily for more than a decade. The high-speed fiber networks of multiple telecom carriers blanket the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and offer robust last-mile connectivity. Businesses that deploy their digital infrastructure in the Dallas market take advantage of costs per kW that are significantly less compared to the national average, lowering their total cost of ownership. For data center customers that are focused on achieving their sustainability goals, Texas continues to add renewable power capacity, including wind and solar resources. The DFW region also boasts a diversified and expanding labor force. Strong job growth has been particularly evident in the technology space, highlighted by a tech-talent labor pool that has grown by nearly 15% over the past five years, according to CBRE.

Aligned’s DFW-02 is the latest multi-megawatt facility among the Company’s more than 400 MW of planned new development beginning in 2022. In addition to delivering its dual Build-to-Scale facilities in Chicagoland and the Salt Lake Metro Area, Aligned announced the planned development of new hyperscale data centers on its existing Phoenix, Chicagoland and West Jordan campuses, as well as the launch of two new, multi-facility hyperscale campuses in both Frederick County, Maryland and Northern Virginia. The Company’s rapid expansion continues to be a testament to Aligned’s commitment to customer success, as well as its reliable supply chain, Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) program, and speed of construction.

