Cloud DX Presents at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 15th

KITCHENER, Ontario, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), a leading digital health platform and provider of virtual and remote patient monitoring solutions, announces that Founder & CEO, Robert Kaul, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 15, 2022.



DATE: September 15, 2022

TIME: 11:30am EDT

LINK: https://bit.ly/3StcgIH



Cloud DX and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) recently announced a new partnership to offer Teladoc services on the Cloud DX platform and application; together offering robust remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions to providers across Canada. CEO Robert Kaul will present on the benefits of the agreement and update investors on other Cloud DX initiatives including the partnership with Medtronic.



This is a live, interactive online event where investors can ask company executives questions in real-time. Those unable to join the event live can access the archived webcast to be made available after the event.

Following the presentation, Founder & CEO Robert Kaul is available for 1-on-1 meetings on September 16, 2022.

About Cloud DX Inc.

Accelerating digital healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health™ remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, 2022 Top Innovator by Canadian Business, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." Cloud DX is an exclusive partner to Medtronic Canada, Teladoc Health Canada, and Equitable Life of Canada.

