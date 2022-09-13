Company announcement no. 13 - 22
13 September 2022
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 12 August 2022 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buy-back program, as described in company announcement no. 9 - 22. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.
The purposes of the share buy-back program are to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programs, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.
Under the share buy-back program NTG will purchase its own shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 100,000,000, up to 310,000 shares (nominally DKK 6,200,000), corresponding to 1.37% of the current share capital of NTG.
The share buy-back program will run from 15 August 2022 to 31 March 2023 at the latest, both days inclusive.
The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back program:
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|44,781
|14,486,866
|06 September 2022
|2,685
|263.2
|706,717
|07 September 2022
|2,166
|251.6
|544,917
|08 September 2022
|2,214
|248.7
|550,682
|09 September 2022
|1,994
|257.2
|512,914
|12 September 2022
|2,104
|260.0
|546,943
|Accumulated under the program
|55,944
|17,349,039
With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 419,645 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.85% of the current share capital of NTG.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
Investor relations:
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO
+45 42 12 80 99
ir@ntg.com
|Press:
Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Executive Vice President
+45 42 12 80 90
press@ntg.com
