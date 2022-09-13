ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP Acquires Totum Health Lisa A. Liberatore, MD Transitions the Care of Patients to the Practice’s Upper East Side Office

Tarrytown, New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) announced today that it has acquired the practice of Lisa A. Liberatore, MD of Totum Health. Dr. Liberatore, an independent New York-based Otolaryngologist, will transition the care of her patients from her Upper East Side practice to the physicians of ENT and Allergy Associates.

Having been in practice for over 25 years, Dr. Liberatore wanted to ensure her patients would continue to receive outstanding ear, nose, throat, allergy, and audiology care upon her retirement from medicine. Her commitment to continued quality care for her patients helped drive her decision to transfer their care to ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP. Patients of Dr. Liberatore can now be seen by ENTA physicians at the practice’s Upper East Side office, conveniently located at 210 East 86th Street, New York, NY.

With more than 25 years of clinical care experience and practice acquisitions, ENTA has an extensive history of implementing seamless practice integrations. The goal of any practice integration is simple—to ensure the practice’s community of patients continue to receive best-in-class quality ENT and allergy services, close to home, in a streamlined manner.

ENTA’s Upper East Side office will relocate this Fall to a brand-new location at 150 East 58th Street. The full-floor office will extend over 12,000 SF of the 34th floor and will include twelve ENT exam rooms, two audio booths, two hearing consultation rooms, and allergy suites for both testing and injections. Totum Health’s patients, and all Upper East Side patients alike, will soon have the opportunity to receive care in this new state-of-the-art facility.

The practice also just announced that it has recruited Otolaryngologist, Dr. Peter Ashman to its Upper East Side office. Dr. Ashman is available will treat all ear, nose and throat disorders in children and adults. Dr. Ashman completed his residency in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at Rutgers-NJMS where he was well-regarded for his clinical prowess and commitment to his patients. The practice can be reached at (212) 722-5570.

Robert Glazer, CEO of ENTA stated, “We are truly honored to care for the patients of Dr. Liberatore. Dr. Liberatore served her community for decades. Assuming care for her patients is not something we take lightly. Dr. Liberatore has put her trust in us to provide the same quality of care her patients have come to expect and deserve, and we will do everything we can to ensure that happens.”

To learn more about ENTA, find a local office or book an appointment, visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About ENT and Allergy Associates LLP

ENT and Allergy Associates LLP (ENTA) has more than 240 physicians practicing in over 55 office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 120,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society.