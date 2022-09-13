Climb Channel Solutions Partners with Calamu, Offering Data-First Security Against Ransomware

EATONTOWN, N.J., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions , an international specialty technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) and Calamu , whose cybersecurity platform is dedicated to eliminating data breaches with unprecedented resilience, have joined together to secure data across end-user devices, servers, and cloud workloads.



“Taking data security to the next level by scattering user data across multiple locations is a game changer for resellers and end users,” says Dale Foster, CEO at Climb Channel Solutions. “Partnering with Calamu, a data-first security solution, is a huge value add for the security stack for resellers. During a time where businesses are in a constant state of vulnerability from ransomware attacks Calamu will bring peace of mind when it comes to data security.”

With data being stolen at an ever-increasing rate, Calamu has developed a breakthrough, data-first security process that ensures your data is always available to authorized users and applications while making it valueless to everyone else. Whether your data resides in the cloud or on-premises, whether it’s at-rest or in-motion, the Calamu process enables zero-trust, end-to-end protection that is unparalleled by legacy solutions. By creating a safe data harbor where your information is fragmented and scattered across multiple separate storage locations, Calamu can seamlessly and transparently reassemble data for authorized users and applications while making it near impossible for exposure or compromise.

“We are thrilled to work with Climb Channel Solutions, who recognize the importance of cybersecurity innovation and the tremendous value of the Calamu platform,” says Jeff Weinstein, President & Chief Operating Officer of Calamu. “Partners are looking for better ways to prevent their clients’ data from being impacted by ransomware and other cybersecurity threats, and with Calamu they can sleep better knowing their clients’ data remains secure and available for everyday business operations.”

Climb Channel Solutions simplifies the path for resellers and MSPs to add Calamu to their offering. Calamu offers substantial partner benefits including access to lead sharing, co-selling, sales enablement, and marketing.

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at sales@climbcs.com

About Calamu

Calamu was founded by experts in cybersecurity and data privacy with the mission of making the cyber world a safer place. The company is pioneering the use of data-first technology to automatically mitigate the impact of a ransomware attack or data breach, whether data is stored in the cloud or on-premises. The Calamu platform enables businesses to maintain complete ownership of their data, preventing unauthorized access and dramatically simplifying regulatory requirements around data privacy and protection. For more information on Calamu visit www.calamu.com.

About Climb Channel Solutions and Wayside Technology Group

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG). Read more at https://www.climbcs.com/ , call 1- 800-847-7078, and follow us on LinkedIn.

