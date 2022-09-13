Brandon Hall Group to Launch Study of 2023 HR Priorities

Boca Raton, FL, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, is launching its annual HCM Outlook study on Sept. 13 to understand the priorities of organizations in the coming year and how hybrid work, economic uncertainty, the “Great Resignation,” and other disruptors will impact goals and objectives.

The study focuses on investment (in time and money) in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I), Future of Work/Digital Transformation, and Metaverses



The research will also identify trends regarding how:

The evolution of the hybrid workplace is impacting the approach to human capital management strategies and priorities

The ongoing talent retention crisis is shaping trends in hiring and developing talent

Organizations plan to address the impact of inflation and other economic variables and the possibility of a recession in 2023

To participate in this study, go to https://www.research.net/r/F6THZT3. Participants will receive summary results of the research six to eight weeks after the survey launch and will get immediate download access to the Brandon Hall Group research summary eBook, Learning and the Future of Work.

“We believe HR and business leaders are at a critical crossroads,” said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke. “They are adapting to an emerging workforce, an evolving hybrid work environment, social, political and economic volatility and more critical technology choices than ever before. It’s not overly dramatic to say that the strategies deployed in 2023 could impact critical business outcomes for the rest of the decade.”

This quantitative research will be complemented with qualitative interviews. The data and insights will fuel the development of research reports and tools — such as self-assessment tools, models and frameworks — to help organizations improve their use of technology to drive talent outcomes.

About Brandon Hall Group:

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 28 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more, visit www.brandonhall.com.