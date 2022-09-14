Prosafe SE: Prosafe presenting at Pareto Securities’ Energy Conference

Stavanger, NORWAY

Prosafe’s CEO, Jesper K. Andresen will present at Pareto Securities’ Energy Conference in Oslo today.

The presentation is attached and has also been uploaded to Prosafe’s website www.prosafe.com  

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 14 September 2022
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Reese McNeel, CFO
Phone: +47 47 51 64 25 17 / +47 415 08 186

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

