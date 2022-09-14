Advantest Launches ACS Solution Store to Enable Real-Time Data Analytics Solutions for Semiconductor Test

Highlights:



TOKYO, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today rolled out the Advantest ACS Solution Store, an advanced online platform that provides ease of access to ACS real-time data infrastructure solutions and software applications. Customers can conveniently discover, purchase and securely deploy all available ACS solutions from Advantest and a broad spectrum of analytics ecosystem partners across the semiconductor lifecycle process. In addition, the ACS Solution Store enables application developers from these partner firms to publish, promote, distribute and manage their Advantest-certified apps.

“The Advantest ACS Solution Store provides another key cornerstone for our ACS business model and strategy," said Michael Chang, vice president and general manager of ACS at Advantest. "It will facilitate access to all ACS offerings for our customers, as well as give them and our partners the ability to develop and publish their own apps on our open ecosystem platform – ultimately, helping all participants in the ACS value chain to achieve transformational business results.”

Capabilities incorporated in the ACS Solution Store include browsing for available ACS solutions in an online catalog and discovering how the solutions help customers transform data into real-time production control, delivering significant ROI for the semiconductor manufacturing process. In addition, automated software distribution is enabled via the ACS Container Hub for containerized1 apps, which ensures an easy, secure and reliable deployment of the apps in the test fleet. Key benefits of the ACS Solution store include:

Purpose Built: enabling customers to buy and deploy Advantest-certified ACS apps from ecosystem partners with assured quality, verified security and guaranteed compatibility on Advantest test equipment.



enabling customers to buy and deploy Advantest-certified ACS apps from ecosystem partners with assured quality, verified security and guaranteed compatibility on Advantest test equipment. Optimized and Integrated: to provide customers with solutions tailored to deliver improved yield, quality, OEE and time to market.



to provide customers with solutions tailored to deliver improved yield, quality, OEE and time to market. Convenient: a one-stop ecosystem portal where customers can seamlessly and securely deploy ready-made or custom-built company and partner apps from a single, trusted source, maximizing the value they can realize from ACS Edge and ACS Nexus, the key building blocks of the ACS real-time data infrastructure.



a one-stop ecosystem portal where customers can seamlessly and securely deploy ready-made or custom-built company and partner apps from a single, trusted source, maximizing the value they can realize from ACS Edge and ACS Nexus, the key building blocks of the ACS real-time data infrastructure. Versatile: open solution ecosystem enables third-party developers and customers to develop data analytics solutions powered by ACS real-time data infrastructure.

Advantest launched ACS as part of its Grand Design strategy to enhance edge and cloud infrastructure services, data analytics and AI/machine learning solutions as a means of helping customers accomplish data-driven workflows. The ACS product family is based on a scalable data platform and forms an open solutions ecosystem for software apps developed by Advantest and ACS ecosystem partners. The ACS Solution Store is the next vital building block in advancing this platform.

Partner Endorsements

PDF Solutions: “We are pleased to offer as part of Advantest’s ACS Solution Store launch multiple advanced Exensio® analytics applications that have been optimized for the ACS Edge real-time compute infrastructure to address semiconductor industry use cases targeting quality, test time and yield," said Said Akar, GM, Exensio Analytics. "These include current and future apps that leverage PDF’s data feed-forward from upstream data and AI/ML inference engine, and the ability for customers to bring their own model to edge computing.”



proteanTecs: “We see immense value in collaborating with Advantest to bring deep data edge analytics to semiconductor test,” said Uzi Baruch, chief strategy officer. “Available in the ACS Solution Store, our proteanTecs Edge™ applications enable mutual customers to discover insights and take action around key metrics, including latent defect detection, power reduction, performance tuning, and 2.5/3D interconnect monitoring.”



Synopsys: “We are working closely with Advantest as we seek to release a suite of ACS Edge apps to be used by our customers in conjunction with the Synopsys SLM Analytics Platform and wide range of on-chip monitors,” said Steve Pateras, vice president of marketing, Hardware Analytics and Test. “In addition to our built-in suite of apps, the Synopsys SLM Analytics Platforms will also enable customers to develop, simulate, qualify and deploy proprietary apps in a secure manner to the ACS Solution Store.”



About Advantest Corporation



Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC) including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

1 Libraries and other dependencies bundled in a Docker container image that executes reliably regardless of the configuration of the surrounding hardware and software environment.

