Advantest to Showcase Latest Test Solutions at SEMICON Japan 2025 in Tokyo

TOKYO, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will feature its latest semiconductor test solutions at SEMICON Japan 2025, which will be held from Dec. 17-19 at the Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan. At this year’s event, Advantest will highlight its broad portfolio of leading-edge test technologies for applications such as AI and high-performance computing (HPC), advanced memory, power electronics, automotive, and wireless communications.

Product and Solution Highlights

Advantest’s product display will be located in East Hall 4 at booth #E4346, featuring the company’s comprehensive portfolio of test solutions that address industry challenges in the era of complexity, including:

Sponsorship

Like previous years, Advantest is expressing its steadfast support for the industry as a gold-level sponsor of this year’s SEMICON Japan. Additionally, the company is sponsoring the new Advanced Packaging and Chiplet Summit (APCS), SEMI Technology Symposium (STS), AI x Sustainability x Semiconductor Summit and a student event with Mirai College.

Presentations

Beyond a product showcase, Advantest will deliver multiple presentations at APCS and STS on topics that include AI and HPC, thermal test challenges, advanced packaging and silicon photonics. In addition, Advantest is invited to speak at ATS/ITC-Asia 2025, being held in conjunction with SEMICON Japan.

